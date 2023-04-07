Tuzla City will be the guests of the Željezničar players.

Source: Facebook/FK Željezničar/Screenshot

Željezničar football players will welcome the Tuzla City team on their field tomorrow, within the 25th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH.

In the club with “Grbavice” it was stormy in the previous days, and everything resulted in the mutual termination of the contract with the previous coach Edis Mulalić.

The role of the first coach was temporarily taken over by former assistant coach Haris Alihodžić. He also announced this match in which, as he says, his club will have to have an imperative to win.

“This will be a duel between two teams that know each other very well. Tuzla city is coming to us in a period when we have two consecutive defeats behind us and we must have the imperative to win. We need three new points in order to strengthen our position at the top of the table and try to achieve our set goal , and that is an exit to Europe. Tuzla city came back with good results. Especially in the last two games in the championship, against Široki Brijeg 0:0, and against Borac in Tuzla 2:2. They played good games in both games, so we surely he expects a difficult match, but I repeat again with the help of our fans who have always been our 12th player here, I hope to win,” said Alihodžić.

He then spoke about the playing staff.

“Everyone except goalkeeper Muftić, who is injured, is ready. Beganović was injured and could not compete for the team in Mostar, but now he is back in the roster. Tomorrow we will decide on the first 11,” he concluded.

The duel at Grbavica is played from 20:00.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 25th round

Friday:

Sarajevo – Sloga Meridian (20:00)

Saturday:

Posusje – Sloboda (15.00)

Velež – Leotar (16.00)

Borac – Zrinjski (18.30)

Željezničar – Tuzla siti (20.00)

Monday:

Široki Brijeg – Igman (18.00)