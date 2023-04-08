The sudden dismissal of Željezničar coach Edis Mulalić did not bring the desired progress in the Sarajevo club.

On Saturday evening, the Blues welcomed Tuzla City with the imperative to win after two consecutive defeats that cost Edis Mulalić his job.

However, the shock therapy did not bear fruit, so the guests from Simin Han somewhat unexpectedly took all three points from “Grbavica”.

ŽELEZNIČAR ​​- TUZLA SITI 0:1 (0:1)

The deciding goal came in the 24th minute when he hit Josip Bender’s net Harun Karic. Ajdin Nukić crossed, Karić shot with his head, the ball hit one of the Želja players and tricked Bender – 0:1.

The result did not change until the end, so Željo, led tonight by Haris Alihodžić, registered their eighth defeat, while Husref Musemić’s team escaped the danger zone with their seventh triumph.

RAILWAY MAN: Bender, Cocalić, Mekić, Štilić, Šehić, Drljo, Armin Hodžić, Drina, Santos, Galić, Hodžić.

TUZLA CITY: Fejzić, Nukić, Šukilović, Karjašević, Karić, Celiković, Mehmedović, Nikitin, Mehidić, Ivaniadze, Dijabi.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 25th round

Posusje – Freedom 2:0 (2:0)

/Brković 14, Boban 39 pen/

Velež – Leotar 2:0 (1:0)

/Vehabović 17, Haskić 70/

Borac – Zrinjski 0:3 (0:1)

/Čuže 25, Bilbija pen 65, Sabljić 85/

Željezničar – Tuzla siti 0:1 (0:1)

/Karić 24/

Monday:

Široki Brijeg – Igman (18.00)

Played on Friday:

Sarajevo – Sloga 1:1 (1:0)

/Kereme 16 – Dadić 48/

