Football players of Železničar defeated Zvijezda from Gradačac with a score of 2:1.

Source: Promo/FK Željezničar/Damir Hajdarbašić

In the first quarter-final match of the BiH Cup, the players of Željezničar defeated Zvijezda from Gradačac with a score of 2:1.

What can especially please the fans of Železničar is the first goal Armin Hodžić after returning to the team from Grbavica. He scored the second goal for the “blues”. Dženis Beganović while he scored the only goal for Zvijezda Sadik Škrijelj.

Željezničar – Zvijezda (0:0) 2:1
/Hodžić 57, Beganović 77 – Škrijelj 80/

In the 12th minute, Beganović tried from a distance, but the ball hit the crossbar and rebounded onto the line. At the end of the first half, Santos ran alone in front of the goalkeeper of Zvijezda, but the keeper of the visitors’ net at the last moment punches the ball in front of the winger of Željezničar.

At the beginning of the second half, Amoa had a good chance, but his shot was saved by the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Železničar took the lead in the 57th minute. Amoa used Hodžić, who scored for 1:0.

In the 77th minute we saw the second goal. The scorer this time was Beganović, who beat the Zvijezda goalkeeper with a phenomenal free kick.

Just three minutes later, Zvijezda reduces the score to 2:1. Škrijelj scored with an assist from Mujagić and left some hope for the team from Gradačac before the second leg.

The second match will be played on March 15.

Railwayman: Muftić, Cocalić, Beganović, Križevac, Mekić, Galić, Jašarević, Santos, Drina, Drljo, Krpić

Star: Dabić, Škrijelj, Kalesić, Fačić, Avdić, Mikić, Mujčić, Mujagić, Banjac, Aloian, Bijelić.

BiH CUP – quarterfinals, first matches

Tuesday:

Železničar – Zvijezda (0:0) 2:1
/Hodžić 57, Beganović 77 – Škrijelj 80/

Wednesday:

Tuzla city – Rudar Prijedor (13.00)

Radnik – Zrinjski (16.00)

Sloga Meridian – Velež (18.30)

