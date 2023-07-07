Željka Cvijanović: Republika Srpska can’t do anything politically, so they’re trying financially! | Info

Serbian member and chairperson of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović assessed that the foreign factor understood that the Republika Srpska could not do anything politically and is now trying in every possible way to financially collapse it, but that the representatives of the Srpska enter into partnerships and do not

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

“They realized that they can’t do anything politically. They can’t even financially, but they think they can. There is a firm political position based on the will and thinking of the people who will not have this done to them,” said Cvijanović.

Cvijanović pointed out that the representatives of Republika Srpska are not naive at all, and for years they have been preparing for their calculations and making partnerships.

“We don’t depend on them, we just show how inconsistent they are in that they want to deny something to Republika Srpska on the assumption that they will punish us because we are not good, and they want us to be on the European path,” said Cvijanović and pointed out that this is demotivating. .

Cvijanović emphasized that one should believe in what is being done, be dedicated to the Republika Srpska, which has survived so many challenges, but one should not be naive and think that there will not be any in the future.

“The final results will depend on the strength of the institutions and the will of the people. I have always believed that our people and institutions understand what their tasks are and that it is good for us to stick together. It will be good,” said Cvijanović.

Cvijanović reminded that the institutions of Republika Srpska do not recognize Kristijan Šmit, as well as its citizens, because he did not get to the position procedurally, noting that there is a machinery behind him that uses him to be a tool of international interventionism, but it is considered that he will get out of it.

She stated that it is not casual for her to go to the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina because she knows the procedures and how she can “reach out”. “I know what there is an agreement on and it is not a problem to release something. I am always amazed by that passion, desire, intolerance, hatred and how it is already going against the Republika Srpska, but it does not depend on those people how it will be in Srpska”, Cvijanović said.

Cvijanović said that they should deal with foreign policy, but that they are again dealing with abuse in that sphere and are using that stage to spread the story that Republika Srpska and its leadership are not good, that President Milorad Dodik is not good.

She mentioned that Dodik made Republika Srpska aware of all these traps, and that is why they are attacking him.

Speaking about the relationship with parties from FBiH at the BiH level, Cvijanović emphasized that it is not a coalition, but a ruling bloc, and noted that some people should not worry about what is being done beyond that level.

“They are under pressure from their public, also under pressure from the SDA, which some Western powers think they have removed, but obviously they haven’t. The SDA has a deep state, like they have in their own countries, and it’s just a mix of wrong assessments,” said Cvijanović.

For the recent meeting in Konjic, Cvijanović said that they offered the other side 14 priorities, because they are “big Europeans” and constantly talk about how to go to the EU.

“Let’s work it out. There is also the Constitutional Court and we elegantly leave the topic they are dealing with, and they have nothing to do with it. Then they say that we are blackmailing them,” said Cvijanović for Prnjavor Television “K3”.

Speaking about the cooperation between the Council of Ministers and the BiH Presidency, Cvijanović stated that this cooperation exists only in her case because she cooperates with Serbian ministers, deputies in the House of Representatives and Serbian delegates in the House of Peoples.

She stated that this cooperation does not exist in the case of the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, who is trying to show that he is at a higher level, and that there is a disconnection in many areas with them as well.

Cvijanović said that in the third case there is a complete disconnect because there is a man who was elected as a Croatian member of the Presidency /Željko Komšić/, and is not recognized by the largest Croatian party sitting in the Council of Ministers.

Answering the question whether she feels that Komšić has handed over the “bat of extremism” to Bećirović, she said that it is possible, perhaps, if compared to a previous mandate. “I also respect political opponents because everyone has their own opinion, and where we will meet about something – we will meet if it is meant to be and if we want to,” said Cvijanović.

When it comes to property, Cvijanović said that one of the reasons for the campaign to take Serbian property is the creation of a “government of Bosnia and Herzegovina” instead of the Council of Ministers.

“Those aspirations to transform the Council of Ministers into a real government have existed for decades. In essence, the Council of Ministers is an auxiliary body of the BiH Presidency, a service”, reminded Cvijanović.

She said that these tendencies exist, not only through property, but in every possible way they are trying to add to the level of BiH and joint institutions something that they did not get under the Constitution.

“And this year, in 2023, some unelected foreigner, even if he is legal and legitimate, changes the criminal law… Why do those people in the parliament go to work, if a man comes and changes the law?”, asked Cvijanović and emphasized how it is humiliating because the deputies were elected by the citizens.

BiH is destined to be maintained in the status of an experiment

Serbian member and chairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović stated that there are certain unsettled relationships within BiH, as demonstrated by the initiative of Bosniak member Denis Bećirović.

Commenting on Bećirović’s request to hold an extraordinary session of the Presidency on the occasion of, as he stated, the “escalation of attacks” by the organs of Republika Srpska on the fundamental provisions of the Dayton Peace Agreement and the “threat to the constitutional and legal order of BiH”, Cvijanović said that he likes to speak against Srpska, so she would also hold that session used for that.

According to her, Bećirović is trying to promote a topic and position himself as someone who is a promoter of a certain topic.

“But that is not a topic that should be dealt with by the BiH Presidency. There are many things he should be dealing with, but he is not,” said Cvijanović for Prnjavor Television “K3”.

She recalled that at the last or the previous session of the Presidency, Bećirović managed, in a way, to demand that the conversation about how to distribute within the BiH Armed Forces be divided, just to prevent a Serb from being at the head of the joint staff.

In this way, he says, such things are tried to be pushed aside, to buy time and to prevent Serbian personnel from getting to the positions that belong to them.

“In the event that some conclusions are reached that the other two members of the Presidency would over-vote me or delegate something of that kind against the Republika Srpska, that has no significance, no useful value from the aspect of what we should do in the future,” Cvijanović pointed out, and added that this would not mean any obligation for Republika Srpska and its institutions and for her as a member of the Presidency.

She pointed out that she made an effort to set things up rationally and to go with what there is agreement about, such as certain projects that mean something to the citizens of the Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cvijanović says that it is difficult to fulfill all this because one member of the Presidency spends his mandate walking around the world and talking against Republika Srpska and its president Milorad Dodik, thus showing a lack of capacity to sit down and discuss serious matters within BiH.

She believes that this kind of behavior diminishes the capacity of the BiH Presidency itself, in which everyone is clearly positioned, while her position is related to Republika Srpska and she is aware of that.

Cvijanović emphasized that she stands by the Republika Srpska, but that she has no ill will towards anyone else, and that when she goes on trips, she tries to point out what the problems are.

She said that the bigger problem in BiH is that individuals are used to being in constant contact with foreigners and expect them to support and create policies for them, while in the Republika Srpska they have an attitude that everyone should be partners, reminding how the intervention of some the ambassador spoiled the agreement reached on the home ground.

Republika Srpska believes that political life within Bosnia and Herzegovina, as it says, should be in accordance with the Constitution and that each level of government should perform its duties within the domain as prescribed by the Constitution, and that mutual cooperation is needed and that no one should hinder anyone. and usurps competences, while on the other hand there is an opposing concept which says that everything related to Serbia should be blocked.

“Now you have a certain Bećirović who was elected in the FBiH and has nothing to do with Srpska, which is not his electoral unit, and through some conclusions of the Presidency, he would order something to the President of Srpska and the Government,” Cvijanović emphasized, adding that such individuals want a centralized BiH in which someone will be dominant and the others a minority.

Speaking about the behavior of foreigners, Cvijanović pointed out that they understand a lot of things, but when they act as representatives of some countries and organizations, they withdraw their hand and beware, because there is always a stronger one than the strong on the international scene.

When it comes to 14 priorities, she added that the required reform of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina is important within that, reminding that the Europeans themselves have said many times that it is not normal for foreigners to manage processes in which domestic institutions should position themselves as domestic .

She said that the Republika Srpska offers a package, and the FBiH says that it is blackmail, while the EU is shyly silent, it must not say that it is important to reform the Constitutional Court, to thank foreign judges and finally for BiH to become responsible for its own processes.

According to her, the levers of foreign interventionism that wants to stay in BiH are the OHR and foreign judges in the Constitutional Court of BiH with Bosniak judges who have a war and political past and form a safe voting block that overrides the others, which is abnormal.

Cvijanović says that the tools of foreign interventionism caused a major crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that the people of Srpska are tired of being mistreated.

“They are premeditatedly undermining the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and preserving the mechanisms of foreign interventionism, even though this is insane, abnormal and un-European and does not correspond to the movement towards the EU and a democratic environment,” Cvijanović assessed.

She said that Srpska has not blocked anything and that she is asking for something to be reformed and regulated legally, which does not represent any problem. “Their effort is to create another constitutional environment beyond the official and formal change of the Constitution,” said Cvijanović, pointing out that all this is hypocritical, inconsistent and corrupt.

Cvijanović reminded that the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in 2006 that in order to be a high representative, someone must be verified in the Security Council, and Srpska is required to respect such decisions, while they themselves do not respect them.

When the country is sovereign, Cvijanović stated that then there are no high representatives, nor foreign judges, nor ambassadors could try to say what to do, but she pointed out that Bosnia and Herzegovina is destined to remain in the status of an experiment.

She believes that BiH could be a more successful country if domestic politicians understood and talked to each other.

(Srna)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

