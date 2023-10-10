Željko Lukajić coach KK Džoker | Sports

Nikola Jokić spares no expense when it comes to his basketball club, and now at the beginning of the new season he has brought a proven expert to Sombor.

Source: MN PRESS

Nikola Jokić invests in his stable and hippodrome in Sombor, but also in basketball!

He founded KK Joker, and last season, with great games, that team managed to qualify for the Basketball League of Serbia. Now, at the beginning of the new season, the team of coaches has changed and Željko Lukajić has taken the helm instead of the previous head of the profession, Nebojša Vagić.

The celebrated expert from Goražde started his career at the end of the eighties in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he managed Famos from Hrasnica and Igman from Ilidža. After being the coach of Željeznicar for a year, he took over Kikinda, and then in the 93/94 season he led Partizan.

In Serbia, he worked in Borovica, Vojvodina, but first of all for seven years in Hemofarm from Vršac, with which he won the ABA league in 2005. He also managed Igokea, Lukoil from Bulgaria, MZT Skopje, Juta Surgut from Russia and PAOK from Greece, and now he returns to KLS.

“I will try to thank you for the welcome with my work, because it is primarily the desire and goal of everyone, and it is my obligation to try to help with my experience and knowledge a beautiful story, which was started by people from basketball and who want to make something and present it this wonderful city, to go on the right path and upward trajectory. The first impressions are a city full of greenery, beauty and that there are very good conditions for work. It is up to us to work as we go, see what is good and improve it, what is bad to correct, to add even more quality. What makes me happy and what made me decide to take this decision lightly is the way the club is organized and the complete conditions. The conditions that I especially like are the children, selection, bringing in and making players. We hope that there will be more great aces, like the man who was born here – Nikola Jokić. And there is another great one who was born here – there is also Žućko, lest we forget him. Therefore, the genes and roots exist,” said Željko Lukajić, upon arrival in Sombor Džoker.