Željko Mitrović terminates the Cooperative | Fun

Željko Mitrović revealed that “in ten days he will abolish the Cooperative”

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The owner and director of Pink Media Group Željko Mitrović announced this evening cancellation of reality show Cooperativeon the recommendation of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

“On the recommendation of the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, I made the decision to in the shortest possible time, no longer than ten days, I cancel the reality program “Cooperative”. I believe that the unity of Serbia and the assessment of the President of the Republic are more important than any kind of interest of Pink or my personal interest,” Mitrović said on his Instagram account.

In tonight’s address, President Vučić stated that he spoke with Mitrović and asked him to cancel the reality show.

“I also talked to the owner of Pink TV, and I told him that a part of people in Serbia think that reality shows are not a good thing. I know his attitude, and the attitude of the viewers, but that was my request. Before we sit down and talk, since these prohibitions must apply to everyone. I asked him to make the move himself, but to consider in a few days the possibility of canceling it, and we will see if it will or not. We are ready to talk about everything, but not about the fact that you rule without elections, that you determine whether someone can have a television or not, that you abolish private business in Serbia, that you replace ministers as you see fit. Then there is no more state, and then there is no freedom and no people. Serbia will live and our people will be stronger and stronger”.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!