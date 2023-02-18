After the “eternal derby” in the semi-finals of the Radivoj Korac Cup, in which Partizan was defeated, Željko Obradović talked about his team’s mistakes, inadequate energy, and finally, problems off the field.

Another “eternal derby” was played, the fourth this season and Partisan is in a dramatic semi-final lost from Red stars and thus dropped out of the Radivoje Korać Cup. After the game, the black and white coach Željko Obradović congratulated his rival on his victory.

“I want to congratulate Red Star on the victory. I think we opened the game amazingly, played well, but we allowed Zvezda to come back at the end of the first half when we gave them eight easy points and we let them come back easily. I talked to the players at halftime, but I didn’t manage to influence them that much,” Obradović said at the start.

He mostly regretted the fact that his team failed to maintain rhythm and concentration for the entire 40 minutes and pointed out that the personal mistakes of key players caused big problems for the red and whites.

“What I’m really sorry about is that I know how much desire the players had, but that desire has to be there for 40 minutes. It happened that we didn’t have a player in transition, that the shooter was totally open and scored for three points. We were not aggressive enough in attack, there were many mistakes. Our result was certainly affected by the fact that Ledej and Exum had four personal and we had to take them out. Then Lesor also complained about his injury and we couldn’t do it without the three of them, we played very badly then,” Obradović added.

He could only agree with the statement that 15 turnovers and only two stolen balls were key to the outcome of this match.

“I absolutely agree, it means we weren’t overly interested in playing defense. We have to think about that, and as Danilo said, there are two competitions in front of us that we have to turn to. We have to see why that relationship is like that, when it wasn’t like that in the past games. I tried to tell them before the game that in a game like this you can set up your tactics however you want, but if you don’t have that dose of desire, if you lack that, the result will always be like this. We will always play this kind of game“, he pointed out.

He was also asked about some mistakes Dante Exum at the end of the match, but emphasized that he has absolute confidence in his player.

“No, every time he has the ball I have a lot of confidence in him. The ball had a flow, and there were other situations much worse. He made the fourth foul and it really affected the course of the game. I don’t know, I’ll look and talk about details of the match, now is neither the time nor the place, If it comes to that, I have a lot of confidence in Dante, that guy has a head and I think he is excellent”, added the trophy expert.

At the end of the analysis of the match itself, he emphasized that problems with fouls and inadequate energy when the team was not in the bonus decided the winner.

“Of course that is being taken care of, now I am going back again to the last two months when we did not get an easy basket when we were in the bonus, now it happened to us. I repeat, there is a tactic and one of the things that we did exceptionally well, until we played the bonus in one way, in another after…”

Before the match, he talked about potential problems in the stands, and after the match, he talked again about the problems that do not stop at the matches of these two teams.

“I already said after the game two days ago. I have nothing to add. My position on this is known from the first day. The issue is that some other people do not come forward and talk about it. I can only call out Partizan fans. Always I have been and will be against chanting at someone, throwing something on the field, but one coach cannot do that. There were no problems in two derbies in the Euroleague, and there were problems in two derbies here. That is a question for someone else. , it is solved on some other levels, it cannot be solved by one coach. You can write and talk about who is the one who heats up the atmosphere and who is the one who calms it down. Don’t pretend that we don’t know about what’s going on and we’re going to whistle,” finished Obradović.