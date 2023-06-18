Željko Obradović after the match Zvezda – Partizan | Sport

The coach of Partizan also spoke about the incidents at the derby.

After the defeat of Partizan in the third game of the final series against Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, Željko Obradović was the first to come to the press conference.

“I congratulate the Zvezda team on their well-deserved victory, they played the last quarter incomparably better than us, I think we were equal in three quarters, and I think the biggest problem was that we didn’t control our emotions and had too many turnovers. 2:1 in the series, we have a game on Tuesday, so if not, another one at our place. I also told the players – everything is fine, let’s move on”!

When asked about the situation in the second quarter, in which he did not let the Partizan players go to the dressing room after they were targeted after Matijas Lesor entered the game, “Žoc” answered that the bigger problem was what happened before the match, when they his players targeted. “There was no reason for the break then, it was much worse before the match, that the players were not allowed to warm up. He was also the director of the ABA league, I think he saw everything, as well as the delegate. After what happened, there was no reason to react in such a way”.

Asked about the drop in his team’s game in the second part of the match, Obradović also spoke about the problem with personal mistakes. “Smailagić, Dante, Zek, Lesor, they all had problems with fouls and that’s how the quarter ended. We had unnecessary turnovers in the period when we played our best,” Obradović said.

Partizan leads 2-1 in the final and on Tuesday will also have a “match-ball” to win the ABA league title.



