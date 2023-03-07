Home World Željko Obradović after the victory over Virtus | Sport
World

Željko Obradović after the victory over Virtus | Sport

by admin
Željko Obradović after the victory over Virtus | Sport

Željko Obradović is overjoyed with the victory of Partizan over Virtus.

Source: MN PRESS – ARCHIVE

With the victory over Virtus in Bologna (88:79), Partizan took a big step towards the Top 8 of the Euroleague, and coach Željko Obradović, after calming the passion at the end of the match, when Panter and Teodosić were hooked, explained that the great support of the fans on the road provided the necessary “wind at the back” of his team. At the press conference, Obradović concluded that “basketball needs matches like this”.

“The atmosphere of the fans of Virtus and Partizan… This was also special for the Euroleague, both inside and outside. The match was difficult, as we expected. In the first half, we played quite bad defense, but that’s because Virtus was ready to punish all mistakes. At half time we talked, we decided to change something, it was good, we tried and came to the last quarter where we played our best minutes, we took the lead and controlled it until the end. A very important win, but already on Thursday we play against Milan”said Obradović without great euphoria.

Obradović said that the secret of the victory was in “keeping” Belineli out of the game, so he started 0-5, and then when he scored the first, he strung together seven triples. Thus, Virtus managed to “rise”, but the good offensive game of black and white brought the advantage in this match as well.

Obradović also used part of the media conference to comment on the moment before the game, when former Virtus and Partizan basketball player Predrag Danilović, current president of KSS, received special gifts from the hosts.

See also  Chen Jialiang estimates that one million people in Hong Kong are suffering from the new crown | Diagnosis | Epoch Times

“Of course, this is special, especially for Saša. He deserved it, he gave everything to this club and Partizan, he played in Europe for two clubs, when he says that he feels at home here, then you know it’s true. Especially is, I congratulate him, but also to the people who prepared surprises for him. I have already said that this year we have an incredible atmosphere in Belgrade, a large number of people, I think there is such support everywhere we play. They push us, I have no words to describe what they do. They are special…”concluded the coach of Partizan.

You may also like

Elon Musk makes fun of a wheelchair-bound Twitter...

Feud of Teodosić and Pantera | Sports

Teatro Sant’Eugenio, back to laughing with “Noi Inquilini”

Palermo, “Look at the feminine” with the works...

Launch of the Women Independent Festival, Viviane and...

Compilactusport ep 30: an Ivorian footballer dies in...

How can cervical disc herniation be prevented?

There have been more than a dozen train...

Golden visas are abolished Info

Andreana Čekić publicly apologized to her colleague Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy