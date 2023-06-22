Željko Obradović announced the decisive match for the champion of the ABA League | Sports

Partizan coach Željko Obradović called on the fans to behave in a sportsmanlike manner during the fifth match of the ABA league finals.

Basketball players from Partizan and Crvena zvezda decide on the winner of the ABA League for this season on Thursday evening in the Belgrade Arena. Both teams have defended their home field in the series so far, so the black and whites have their third “match ball” for the title in the regional competition in front of their fans. They announced that meeting – the last and most important in this season coach Željko Obradović and captain Kevin Panter.

The experienced expert and the most trophy-winning European coach praised the quality of the opponent, and then sent a very important message to the fans who will fill the hall to the last seat. It will be very important that everything goes well, which was not the case in the previous four matches.

“We will do our best to become champions of the ABA League against a great team like Red Star“, said the black and white coach and added: “Fifth final game, 2-2 in the series. It’s tied. Of course, I want to send the first message to the Partizan fans, who were phenomenal this year, who carried the team, who were the wind at our backs, who always gave extra motivation to all of us, to do it again in this game. To cheer on the team, but of course to make everything fair and sportsmanlike. So that not a single coin falls on the court. That would be the greatest help to us.”



Obradović could not stop there, he continued to repeat how important it is for Partizan that the last match of the final is not interrupted. According to him, there is no better way for the fans to help the black and whites in the match that decides the winner of the trophy.

“I’m begging and begging them once again that the cheering is on a level. No offense. I repeat, without throwing any pieces of paper or coins into the package. Once again, that would be the greatest possible help they can give us at this time. Of course, we will do our best to finish the series by winning and becoming champions of the ABA league, against an excellent team like Crvena zvezda.”

The match against the biggest rival was also announced by captain Kevin Panter, who himself once played for Zvezda.

“We will do our best. This is the last game of the season. This is a title match. We have to do our best. The atmosphere in the team is very good. We will try to defend our home field. We have difficult games behind us, but we have kept a good spirit, everyone feels good and we all want to win. We expect great support from the fans. We enjoyed with them the whole season, I hope we will enjoy together in this last game as well. It was a pleasure to play in front of them and we hope to get the job done right on the field,” Panter said.

