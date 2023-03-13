Home World Željko Obradović apologized for Matijas Lesor attacking Filip Petrušev Sports
Željko Obradović apologized for Matijas Lesor attacking Filip Petrušev Sports

Željko Obradović apologized for Matijas Lesor attacking Filip Petrušev Sports

The Partizan coach immediately announced his player’s attack on the Zvezda basketball player

Source: Youtube/ BC Partizan TV/Screenshot

Partizan basketball player Matijas Lessor attacked Zvezda player Filip Petrushev after the game and hit him at the end of the derby in the full Stark Arena. The coach of the black and whites, Željko Obradović, reacted to that, entered the crowd to calm the situation, and after the game, he apologized to the player of the red and whites.

“I said it in the locker room. Lesor is an incredible man, with incredible energy, who gives incredible things to this team in terms of basketball, sports, in every sense. However, I also told him and I will repeat now that what he did on at the end of the game and as a coach I want to apologize to Zvezda player Filip Petrushev because he was pushed away twice by Lesor. I don’t know if there were any things before that, I’ll look at the video, but that’s no reason to react that way either,” said Obradović .

After his teammates managed to calm Lesor down, he left the field, and shortly after that he returned to the fans and celebrated with them a great victory in the “eternal” derby. Watch Lesor’s attack on Petrushev:

Source: Arena Sport

