Home World Željko Obradović celebrated his birthday before the match with Armani | Sports
World

Željko Obradović celebrated his birthday before the match with Armani | Sports

by admin
Željko Obradović celebrated his birthday before the match with Armani | Sports

The coach of Partizan celebrated his 63rd birthday before the match with Armani in Milan.

Source: Twitter/PartizanBC

Željko Obradović he celebrated his 63rd birthday in Italy. Before the match with Armani in Milan, the people from Partizan prepared a surprise for the trophy specialist. During training, they brought out a cake, and the players surrounded him and congratulated him on his birthday. Lots of jokes, laughter and emotions.

When the cake arrived, Željko put on a show. “You got the numbers wrong, it should say 36, not 63“, said Obradović and made everyone present laugh. Although he did not agree with the numbers, he blew out the candles and made a wish. Maybe that wish was victory in tonight’s Euroleague match.

Partizan continues the fight for the top 8 of the Euroleague. After 27 rounds, it is in sixth place with a score of 15-12. On the Apennines, Virtus already won in Bologna and will try to do the same in Milan against the “mannequin”. The black and white players will try to gift their coach a victory…

See also  Usa, they thought she was dead but she wakes up. She was in the body bag

You may also like

Palermo, bus on fire: flames tamed by the...

Udinese market – The renewal remains a mystery...

iGUi opens conceito store in Cambuí – FASHION...

Serbs are filling planes for Russia despite the...

Exclusive – Serie A / Butti: “Next year...

American retirees imitate Rihanna’s performance at the Super...

Extreme temperatures in North America ~ Mondoblog

By the end of 2024, a paid visa...

Israel, Netanyahu leaving for Rome: protesters block the...

“The right to abortion is included in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy