The coach of Partizan celebrated his 63rd birthday before the match with Armani in Milan.

Source: Twitter/PartizanBC

Željko Obradović he celebrated his 63rd birthday in Italy. Before the match with Armani in Milan, the people from Partizan prepared a surprise for the trophy specialist. During training, they brought out a cake, and the players surrounded him and congratulated him on his birthday. Lots of jokes, laughter and emotions.

When the cake arrived, Željko put on a show. “You got the numbers wrong, it should say 36, not 63“, said Obradović and made everyone present laugh. Although he did not agree with the numbers, he blew out the candles and made a wish. Maybe that wish was victory in tonight’s Euroleague match.

Partizan continues the fight for the top 8 of the Euroleague. After 27 rounds, it is in sixth place with a score of 15-12. On the Apennines, Virtus already won in Bologna and will try to do the same in Milan against the “mannequin”. The black and white players will try to gift their coach a victory…