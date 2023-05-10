Željko Obradović hugged the Partizan players | Sport

10
Before the deciding game, Real Madrid-Partizan, the coach of the black and white team, Željko Obradović, escorted the team onto the field, hugging each player individually on the way to the floor. A warm greeting, a sentence or two of support and his basketball players seemed completely ready for the most important match of the season, for placement in the Final Four.
Partizan had a great start to the game, with Kevin Panter’s three-pointers they got into a great rhythm, and look how “Žoc” infused extra energy into his team:
