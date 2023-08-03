Home » Željko Obradović in Barcelona | Sport
Željko Obradović was photographed on a plane in Barcelona.

Source: MN Press

Željko Obradović was photographed on a plane in Barcelona. According to one Twitter user, he boarded a flight to Belgrade and was allegedly in this Spanish city. It was enough for Partizan fans to start speculating that he went there to arrange reinforcements for the next season.

It has been speculated for some time that it could be playmaker Nicolas Laprovitola, and there were also rumors about Cory Higgins, who was terminated from his contract with the Catalan club. It’s no secret that the black and whites are looking for reinforcements in the position of game organizer after the departures of Dante Exum (Dallas) and Jama Madara (Fenerbahçe). Whether the trophy specialist was in Barca for that reason or if there is something else, since he also has a house in Barcelona, ​​will probably be known.

Partizan is looking for reinforcements in the position of point guard, wing center and center, since in the end there was no cooperation with Nikola Mirotic. “He is a top player, there is nothing to add, one of the best in Europe, we wanted him, there is no dilemma. I also have to say that his absence did not spoil the plans that much. Even before Mirotic, we extended the contract with Zeko, who is our first four, it shows how much we trust him, which means that we are very stable in that position. I’m just glad that we didn’t rush to bring in some players who would suit Mirotic, or rather his profile. If we had brought them, then we would have spoiled some things, but like this, everything is still in the best order“, said the sports director of the black and white Zoran Savić.

