The coach of Partizan sent a message to the fans

Source: MN PRESS

Coach of Partizan Željko Obradović he made another appeal to the fans of black and white not to insult the opponents and to respect all actors in the matches. “I never said a bad word about anyone, I always appealed that all actors be respected, that there are no insults and name-calling at matches, that people enjoy what is most important, which is a basketball game, and when that is the case, there is no reason to what problems,” he said in a statement for club television.

Obradović reminded that he has been repeating the same appeal since he returned to the club almost two years ago. “I will always react to unsportsmanlike actions. Partizan fans are special in that they really understand basketball and they should understand that it is one of the most important things, which is respect for the opponent, all the opposing players, all the people who enter the hall and the opponents fans even. That every fan of the opposing team feels comfortable in the hall. That is the most beautiful of all and I would like to always have that image at Partizan matches.”

Obradović said that the fans should respect everyone who enters the hall as much as possible. “I understand the fans’ passions, that there is a situation when people react, but I beg and implore them not to do it again. To cheer without throwing any objects, without insulting anyone and with maximum respect for every person who enters the hall. This year we had a situation where for the first time a decision was made that a man who made an obscene gesture towards the referee has no right to enter the hall and I think that is the most correct of all that could be done and that no one has the right to behave. There is a boundary line when the game is over, no one has a place on the floor, only the players and people who have the right to be on the floor have a place on the floor. This is key, everyone should be aware of this.”

Željko Obradović emphasized during that conversation that the current moment of the season is the one in which they should be all alarms on.