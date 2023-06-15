Željko Obradović on insults to Nemanja Nedović | Sport

Partizan coach on insults against Zvezda basketball players

Red Star basketball player Meridianbet Nemanja Nedović was insulted in Partizan’s Stark Arena during of the second “eternal derby” in the finals of the ABA League, and the insults were aimed at his wife. After the game, the black and white coach Željko Obradović he was asked if he heard it and if he did, why he did not react and stop such chanting.

“Let me tell you something, I’m trying to concentrate on leading the team. It was certain, I heard some things, some I didn’t, I certainly didn’t hear that. But I don’t think that’s my job, the first day when I became coach of Partizan I insisted on some things and tell me if I’ve ever said any unkind words about anyone, I begged for fair and sportsmanship, that’s what else I can do. that’s up to you, you have the pen in your hands. Don’t ask me that question, but where it should be asked, deal with who is provoking and why they are provoking. Point it out, do it,” Obradović said.

“After a conference, it was written here that I was furious, and was I furious or did I respond in the most normal way? Did I once rage here, here I ask you now? Let’s go back to the old story, when everything is over, the Law on Sports solves everything “You shouldn’t be vulgar towards anyone, the actor, anyone,” added the coach of Partizan.

Partizan made the most of their home field advantage by winning both games in Stark Arena and now goes to Zvezda “Pionir” with a 2:0 lead and will have a chance to win the title of regional champion on Sunday, and at the same time to “certify” a place in the Euroleague next season .