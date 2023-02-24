The coach of Partizan pointed to the referee’s decisions at the end of the game against Fenerbahce.

Source: MN Press

He is a partisan lost to Fenerbahce in Stark Arena, and the black and white coach Željko Obradović revealed to the journalists what he said to the team when he entered the dressing room. “I told the players that the game was like that, they did their best, small details decided. The fact is that they shot excellently for three points, as well as that we made mistakes in the rotations,” said “Žoc” briefly.

He then pointed out that the referees made mistakes at the expense of his team in the final. “I quickly looked at something because of the rules of the game. The ball that was obviously ours and I had no challenge, but it was ours, the referees saw it in a different way. That’s right, that was the key moment,” said “Žoc “, alluding to the moments before Marko Gudurić’s dunk with Kevin Panter’s foul for 88:82. It was three and a half minutes before the end and that was not the only thing that Obradović criticized the referees.

“As I think there was a huge foul on Papapetrou, then on Zach Leday, where Wilbekin committed a foul on both of them, but the referees judged it that way, they didn’t play a foul and that’s how it was, what should we do,” he added about another detail of the finish.

With the defeat, Partizan ended a series of four Euroleague victories, and the next challenge in the strongest competition will be on Thursday, March 2, at 9 pm against Alba. Black and white will meet that match with a Euroleague score of 13-12, while Fenerbahçe is at 15-9.