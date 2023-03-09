Željko Obradović explained why Partizan lost to Armani.

Source: YouTube/Printscreen/Milano TV

Partizan returns from Italy with a score of 1-1, they beat Virtus in Bologna, lost to Armani in Milan (76:62). Bad play in the attack cost the black and white team a better result, and Željko Obradović is aware of that. That was exactly one of the main things he talked about at the press conference.

In front of the cameras, he emphasized that the bad attack and mistakes were the key to the defeat.

“I congratulate Milan on the victory, they deserved it, they played very aggressively, this was our worst attacking game. Both because of the aggressiveness of the opponent and because of our slow game. It is easy to understand why we lost, we had eight assists and even 18 turnovers. The last quarter decided everything,” Obradović began.

He didn’t like the energy of his chosen ones in this match either.

“We had too many defensive mistakes, too many ’empty minutes’, especially in the third and fourth quarters. There was a lack of concentration, energy, we couldn’t find an answer. We were really bad in attack. Even if we played good defense, there was no solution in attack.”

The home team played quite aggressively in defense and the black and whites did not find a solution for that.

“We lacked energy, we played very slowly, movement of the ball, movement without the ball, we did not play our game. That’s why I said that this is our worst offensive game this season.”

Before leaving the conference, he thanked the host, the fans and Ettore Messina.

“One more thing, I want to say it. I want to thank Milan and my friend Mesina for everything they showed me and us here and the gifts we received. The atmosphere was wonderful, thanks to our fans who came like in Bologna, as well as to the Armani supporters who created a great atmosphere,” concluded Obradović.