Željko Obradović on the victory of Partizan against Budućnosti | Sports

The coach of Partizan on the dramatic victory and “certification” of the first place in the ABA league table

Source: Youtube/Budućnost VOLI

He is a partisan after an incredible drama beat Buducnost in Podgorica, saved the triumph after dropping a “plus seven” point advantage at 63 seconds before the end, and then a “plus 4” at nine seconds before the end. Captain Kevin Panter made a free throw in the final moments and “certified” first place before the playoffs, which means that Željko Obradović’s team will have home court advantage throughout the title fight.

The best player of Budućnost Erik Green scored 31 points and made five three-pointers against “Žoca”, with whom he worked in Fenerbahce, but his shots in the last minute were not enough for Podgorica to make a complete sensation.

“The first impression is the most important, let me congratulate the players for finishing the season in first place before the playoffs. That is a big goal in front of us, we knew it would be difficult against Buducnosti, with the fact that we played a good first half, but we were always the most focused when we had the biggest difference. And of course, Buducnost is a fighting team, they came back with some difficult shots that were put in first by Eric Green, who of course I know very well, because he was my player. And if one player 31 points and he has two assists, then it is clear how poorly we defended his one-on-one game and how much we allowed him to score easily in some situations, and sometimes to pass over the hand, which is very difficult,” he said. said Obradović after the match.

“Žoc” criticized his team’s mistakes in the final:

“A team that pretends to do something can’t allow itself to concede three points with seven points, then a sold ball, an intentional foul… Then we conceded a basket with a foul with four points. All that affected the final result, and in the end it was thrown penalty decided. Normally, I congratulate the Buducnosti team for everything they have shown and wish them all the best in the playoffs. As always, thank you to the Podgorica crowd for the very warm welcome.”

Obradović was also questioned about the large number of missed free throws – as many as 12 out of 30 attempts.

“It’s a matter of concentration, if tall players shoot like Lesor (5/10) and Smailagic (0/4) tonight, then what is there to talk about? When you’re at the free throw line and you can’t shoot a penalty, there’s a cure for that too . In training, you react, you know what each missed penalty means, we will work on that as well. I repeat, those things that happened to us with a positive result… That is impossible to happen. Players with that experience cannot do that to themselves. permits. That’s what we’ve been talking about for seven days. When you go out on the field, when it’s planned what you’re going to play, just play it, respect it and everything will be fine. But it’s a team that has only two losses in the ABA league. Maybe everyone is already in my head that Real Madrid and then it’s really not easy. I’m trying to find a way to wake them up. Tomorrow morning we have training. We have a flight at half past nine and we’re going straight to the gym. We have to prepare for the game, it won’t be killing, but we have a game to prepare. We have already prepared everything, to give them the main information about Real, to stretch a bit, to see if everyone is OK as far as injuries are concerned, but good,” said Obradović.

“Žoc” repeated why he won’t talk about Real Madrid.

“I’m not going to talk about Real until the night before the trip, which is Monday night. Why? Because they have a lot of injured players, players who are resting, coming out of injuries. They play against Juventud in Badalona on Sunday night. When we look at that, who is and what is it, I shall be able to say something more.”