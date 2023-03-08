Željko Obradović is overjoyed with Partizan’s victory over Virtus.

With the victory over Virtus in Bologna (88:79), Partizan took a big step towards the Top 8 of the Euroleague, and coach Željko Obradović, after the passion calmed down at the end of the match, when Panther and Teodosić got hooked, explained that the great support of the fans on the road provided the necessary “wind at the back” of his team. At the press conference, Obradović concluded that “basketball needs matches like this”.

“The atmosphere of the fans of Virtus and Partizan… This was also special for the Euroleague, both inside and outside. The match was difficult, as we expected. In the first half, we played quite bad defense, but that’s because Virtus was ready to punish all mistakes. At half time we talked, we decided to change something, it was good, we tried and came to the last quarter where we played our best minutes, we took the lead and controlled it until the end. A very important win, but already on Thursday we play against Milan”said Obradović without great euphoria.

Obradović said that the secret of the victory was in “keeping” Belineli out of the game, so he started 0-5, and then when he scored the first one, he strung together seven triples. Virtus managed to “rise”, but the good offensive play of the black and whites brought the advantage in this match as well.

Obradović used part of the press conference to comment on the moment before the game, when former Virtus and Partizan basketball player Predrag Danilović, current president of KSS, received special gifts from the hosts.

“Of course, this is special, especially for Saša. He deserved it, he gave everything to this club and Partizan, he played in Europe for two clubs, when he says that he feels at home here, then you know it’s true. Especially is, I congratulate him, but also the people who prepared surprises for him. I have already said that this year we have an amazing atmosphere in Belgrade, a large number of people, I think there is such support everywhere we play. They push us, I have no words to describe what they do. They are special…”concluded the coach of Partizan.