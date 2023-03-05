Željko Obradović’s message before the visit of Partizan to Virtus

Source: MN Press

Partizan in the evening after dramatic victory against Split preparing for the trip to Italy, to host Virtus (Tuesday, 8.30 p.m.). Black and white coach Željko Obradović he announced that match, stressing that the preparation should not rely on the Fenerbahce – Virtus game from Friday, in which the Italian team experienced a debacle (72:104).

“Tonight we started preparing for that game. Virtus played many games at a high level during the Euroleague, but they also had weak games, like against Fenerbahçe in Istanbul. However, scouting from that game should not exist, it is not a realistic picture of their quality. We will prepare for the best, as they played at home, and some away games. We know everything about them, about their quality, they are covered in all positions and the energy with which we will go out on the floor is very important. They play tonight from 20:00 and of course we will look at it and it is important that we play with the energy from the previous games in the Euroleague with desire and not allow them to win the battle in the jump in the best possible way”, Obradović said about the next challenge.

Partizan goes to an important away game as the sixth ranked team in the table, with a score of 14-12, and Virtus is in 12th position, with a 12-14 result. Obradović then analyzed in more detail the quality of the team from Bologna, which is black and white in the first part of the season also outclassed in Stark Arena. “They have many players in the ‘one’ position who create play, they have actions for Belinelli who comes out of the blocks and shoots, they have actions for Šengelia, for tall players, depending on whether they use Wims in the ‘three’ or ‘four’ position, Miloš can to play in the position of ‘one’ and ‘two’. You can see the handwriting of coach Skariol, who is known for how he attacks and why he attacks. As for the defense, they try to change the way they play, use the matchup zone… It should be like that to react well in the second game, just like in the first,” Obradović said.

With this match, Partizan will start a series of away games, because right after Bologna, they will travel to Milan, where they will play against Armani on Thursday at 20:30.