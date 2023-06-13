Željko Obradović press conference after the victory over Crvena Zvezda ABA League final | Sports

Željko Obradović answered questions from journalists after Partizan’s victory against Zvezda at the start of the ABA league final.

Source: Youtube/screenshot/BC Partizan TV

Partizan took the lead in the final series of the ABA League. In the first match, he defeated Red Star (88:80). The home team played two completely different halves. He was much better in the first, had a 22-point advantage, so there was drama in the final. In the end, he managed to defend himself and register a triumph.

Before talking about the match, Željko Obradović addressed the audience. “We are proud that in such an atmosphere we exceeded the incredible figure of over half a million fans. For the first time in history, a club in Europe has so many people at matches. Loyal and devoted fans and thank them for everything they did both during the season and in this gameŽeljko said.

Then he analyzed the events on the floor. “There were two different halves, the first was outstanding thanks to the great shooting percentages, we had a big difference. We expected Zvezda’s reaction and that happened, they approached, we managed to bring the match to an end and take the lead, and that’s one important thing. We turn to the next game after the first win in the playoff final.”

When asked what was the difference between the first and second part, the experienced expert looked at the paper and shot percentages. “The difference is in shooting percentages. The second half started with 0/7, and the first was 9/12 for three, that’s the difference. When you have open shots and miss, you have to run in defense and prevent easy points from the opponent. We also reduced their number of offensive rebounds, they had four in the second. We had a lot of unnecessary turnovers, especially in the last part, that’s the difference.”

Aleksa Avramović was in a black and white jersey, but was not on the floor after recovering from an injury. “Shit concerns Aleksa, he has will and desire, Aleksa is always Aleksa in that sense, ready to help. He got his license on Friday, he did his first training session on Sunday. There is a desire, I hope we can use him in the playoffs. He can give us extra energy, I expect aggressiveness from him in defense. How ready he is in attack, because he hasn’t trained for a long time, that’s another question. He has confidence, he will play bravely if he gets the chance, I have no doubt about that.”

About the plan for the second game, which will be played on Thursday at 8 p.m., he knows what can be crucial. “I’m waiting for the analysis of the match, although even now everything is clear to me. Maybe we can see some detail on the video, maybe it will show up. We have to react to some things that we have seen and that I am sure Zvezda will continue to do. On Wednesday we have a training on details, there is no work there. We will try to prepare the next match in the best possible way.”

One of the X-factors of the black and white team was Alen Smailagić, who played both center and wing center positions. “He played very well, especially in the second half when he was on the back four. I need that position, we have a problem. Leday was again on the big minutes. I never plan changes in advance, I try to get a feel for the match. Zack was amazing in the first, then he had a little slump in the second, so there was that change. In any case, we will certainly use Smailagic in both positions.”

Finally, he was asked about Danilo Anđušić, who scored five points in 18 minutes. “He has quality, you know his moves, he read things well, he had two open shots and got applause even though he missed. He scored three points, moved superbly, forced some fouls. He had that off-balance shot. Missing is not a problem when it is good, it is bad when it is out of balance. He feels the game, he will certainly be important for us, I hope so,” concluded Obradović.