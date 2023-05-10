željko obradović real partisan statement | Sport

Željko Obradović made a short statement immediately after the defeat by Real in Madrid.

Source: Profimedia

He made a statement immediately after the match, visibly disappointed by everything that had happened.

“They are a team with character, they have shown it many times, I am proud of my team, we played good basketball, it is difficult to talk now. It is obvious that we lost control and that is the reason for the defeat. Panther had a good shot to tie, when you score you have chances, Leday made a three before that, it was good defense. I congratulate Real,” Obradović said.

The Serbian team thus missed the chance to become the first team ever to celebrate in the “masterpiece” as a guest. Next up is Real, who will play against Barcelona in Kaunas.