The coach of Partizan responded to the statement of the head of the profession of Crvena zvezda after the derby.

Source: Youtube/ BC Partizan TV/Screenshot

“I never allowed myself to talk in a way that I knew what someone else was thinking. I said everything with that. I, of course, believe in my team, as I have always believed. We have the season we have. In the Euroleague, it is a moment where we depend on ourselves alone, which is a good position. The schedule is very difficult? It is extremely difficult. In the ABA league, we have won more and we should try to defend that and try to have the home field advantage. In the playoffs, you know – energy, desire and cold head. We’ll see when that moment comes,” Obradović said. “But I repeat, have you heard me talk about what someone else thinks. Is that normal? If you think it’s normal, then what should we do… Again, we’re talking about how someone sees things. That is it,” added the black and white coach.

With a great victory, Partizan came out on top of the ABA league table and now he is wondering about the “pole position” at the end of the season. After the fighting match in Stark Arena, a conflict broke out on the field, because it is the center of Partizan Matias Lesor hit the center of Red Star Filip Petrushevand Obradović is worried about that apologized to the red and white basketball player.

It was the fifth derby this season in the record-filled Stark Arena, which was attended by numerous famous people, including a famous local singer. attracted special attention.

