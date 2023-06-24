Željko Obradović wanted to quit his job, so he stayed and won the Euroleague Sports

The Serbian coach wanted to leave Fenerbahce, and then at a meeting a day later he decided to stay, extend his contract and win the Euroleague.

During a little more than three decades, Željko Obradović won nine titles intended for the champion of Europe, and he reached the last of them on the bench of the Turkish great Fenerbahçe. It was a historic season because for the first time a Turkish club was the best on the continent – and everything could have ended differently, Žoc wanted to leave Fenerbahçe in 2016.

Aziz Yildirim, the former first man of the club, told the details about that, as well as the meeting where he managed to convince the Serbian coach to change his mind at a press conference in Istanbul. He revealed what influenced Željko Obradović to think of resigning, the day before they sat down at the table, talked and extended their cooperation for another three years.

“In Spain, we lost to Baskonia by almost 35 points. Then he fell out with the players and decided to resign. Ozan Balaban called me and said ‘The apocalypse is breaking out here, Obradović will resign’. It was difficult for them,” Jildirim recalled and continued: “They returned the next day. I called him to meet at the hotel at 11 o’clock. He came and we sat together. I said ‘Why are you angry?’. ‘They are paid, but they don’t play. How will I look you in the eyes?’, he asked me. I said ‘Never mind, we didn’t bring you in a day or a year. Call your agent, let’s extend the contract for three years, then go to sleep.’ The next day they brought the contract and we signed it. Done. We signed the contract in 5 minutes. Then we chatted until four or five in the morning. Our relationship was different, we were friends. We’re still talking.”



Fenerbahce entered the playoffs from fifth place, eliminated Panathinaikos in the Final Four held in Istanbul reached the first Euroleague title in its history. In the end, they also won the Turkish league, without losing in the playoffs. This is why Aziz Yildirim is still a supporter of the idea that Fenerbahce must return Željko Obradović to the club, in order to lead the team and train coaches for the future.

