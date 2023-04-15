The black and white coach spoke emotionally after the victory against Panathinaikos

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

“Before the match with Efes, we had a score of 4-9, and it’s nice to see now Partizan in the Top 8. This means that we made a score of 16-5. It’s the success of all of us inside, the unprecedented connection of the fans and the team, and that’s how much they trust us gives us tremendous strength. When we lost 18 points tonight, we managed to come back, and that is the case all season, not only in Belgrade, but wherever we play. We believed in ourselves, it is evident that we are the team with the fewest players in roster. When you look at all the other teams, it’s 15, some even over 20 players. I told the players that, I explained to them what awaits us and what the schedule is ahead of us. It’s incredible how they carried out the season and I’ve already said how important it is my professional staff,” Obradović said.

He especially emphasized the great dedication of the players from the first day of the season. “And their private lives influenced us to look the way we do and to be ready for the whole season, and at the beginning we didn’t have Aleksa and Alen. Balša Koprivica played as much as he did this year (due to the consequences of an injury, including mononucleosis), which was a reduced number of minutes I tried to give some players a chance today. The real things are just starting and that will be very important, and I hope they understand that and that we will continue to work in the same way and most importantly – that we have faith in our own abilities”.

Obradović had something to criticize his team for tonight’s performance in a narrow victory against Panathinaikos, but the complete evaluation of the Euroleague season must be the highest possible. “Nobody’s ball always has to be ours, and tonight it was always theirs. The rebound ratio, in the last quarter, it was finally 12-5 for us, and it’s amazing that we and they have the same number of shots by two, and they have one more by three and to have the same number of penalties and missed penalties. It’s incredible and rarely happens, and we’re closer because we got one more deuce. There were earlier games where we managed to come back. The players probably thought that the victory did not bring anything special, but it did, that we are sixth in Europe at the moment, in this league, tied. When you look at who else is below us, we have plenty of reasons to be satisfied with the results and with everything that is happening with Partizan. This will be talked about and I am proud of it, as well as the fact that we will have a game here in the playoffs, and I hope there will be two. There is time to analyze”.

Obradović, as always, expressed his special gratitude to the fans: “I have said ‘Thank you’ to the fans many times. They come from different places and I said that they will be talked about for years to come. God grant that we will have the opportunity to do something like this again, never is not known. That energy gives strength to the team and motivates the players. The record was broken, and then it would be nice to break the record again against Real, it’s an opportunity to gather even more, to be Grobara even more, to break some more record. We broke all the records,” added the coach of Partizan.

He spoke briefly about Real Madrid: “I can make that comment, that it is the most trophy-winning European club, we know who we are playing against. And everything else – we will see what state they will be in, and what state we will be in. I scheduled the players tomorrow at 12 to prepare Zadar. That’s the most important thing for us, because we have an extremely busy trip, because we have to be on the plane at half past seven in the morning on Sunday, which means that the team has to get up at four, half past five.”

Asked for James Nunnally’s winning three-pointerpointed to a different contribution of the excellent shooter: “We have players who believe in themselves and that we have options in the attack that finish what they need to finish. Nanelli scored three points, and if you don’t believe me, go back and see that he played the best defense on Bacon in the last four minutes. He separated it from the ball and didn’t hit anything. The three is important, but that is also important.”

This is how “Žoc” responds to the wishes of the fans for the black and whites to reach the Final Four: “To do something, you have to show ambition, we have to follow it and that’s the least we can do. We know what Real Madrid is, they currently have six players off the roster who can play in any of the best teams in Europe. There’s no reason to fear, it’s up to us to do what’s in front of us, to see how we’re going to be before the start of the series, we know a lot about Real, but it is important to see what kind of condition we will be in”.

Will the ABA League calendar be changed because of Partizan’s participation in the Top 8 phase? “I am always extremely interested in whether there are such possibilities. If someone is making a calendar and thinking about any moment, at this moment it is Partizan, are there any possibilities to postpone it, if there are not, then it will be played. Zoran will probably Savić to have information, so we’ll see,” said Obradović at an extensive press conference.