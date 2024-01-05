Željko Petrović statement upon arrival at HŠK Zrinjski VIDEO | Sport

Montenegrin expert Željko Petrović is the new coach of Mostar Zrinjski, with whom he signed a contract until the summer of 2025.

For the club website, he commented on the first working day in the team from Mostar, which was full of optimism.

“We finished the first working day and getting to know my colleagues and everyone in the club. I’m super satisfied. I have a good feeling. I came to a city where I used to come all the time, 20 years ago, 30 years ago, and in the last 10 years.” Petrovic said.

The main goal is known to everyone – regaining the first position from Banja Luka Borc, the fall champion of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I am very happy and satisfied, and I can’t wait for the start of the preparations. I hope for the best, to return Zrinjski to where it belongs, which is the first position”, added the new head of the Zrinjski profession.

The new coach of the ‘nobleman’ was born in Nikšić in 1965, and after a rich playing career he stayed in the Netherlands, where after his training he began his coaching career as an assistant to Rud Gulit on the bench of Feyenoord. He independently managed the Dutch clubs RKC Valvijk, ADO Den Haag and Vilem Drugi, and also worked in Portugal (Boavista), Japan (Urava Red Diamonds), Bulgaria (Botev Plovdiv) and Croatia (Inter).

He spent a large part of his coaching career as an assistant to renowned Dutchmen – first to Gulita at the start of his career, then to Martin Jol on the HSV bench, to Guus Hiddink, with whom he worked in Russian Anzhi, and for the longest time to Advokat, with whom he worked in Sunderland, Utrecht and Feyenoord, and on the benches of the national teams of Serbia and Iraq.

In England, he also worked as an assistant to the Israeli Avram Grant at West Ham, and his last engagement was in the current season at the Turkish club Adana Demirspor, where he was in the coaching staff of another Dutchman, Patrik Kluivert.

In his playing career, the Montenegrin played for Budućnost from Podgorica, Dinamo Zagreb, Sevilla, Den Bosch, RKC, PSV and Urava, and he also played 18 matches for the Yugoslav national team.

