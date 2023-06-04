Željko Rebrača discovered how to become a winner and successful in life | Entertainment

Today at 5:10 p.m. on Kurir TV, don’t miss the new episode of the show “Let go of your worries” – great guests, great entertainment and always a good atmosphere await you with hosts Ljilja Stanišić and Dejan Šutanovec.

Source: Promo

In the new episode, journalist and presenter Ljiljana Stanišić will host basketball player Željko Rebrača with young basketball hopefuls, sports editor Miloš Bjelinić, make-up artist and activist Jelena Maćić and dermatologist Olgica Matić.

The world basketball star, Željko Rebrača, who brought several of his heirs to the studio, who are believed to be the new Jokić and Teodosić, reflected on his career. Željko discovered how to become a winner and how to be successful in life, which country was the best for him while he played and lived, but also what his greatest success was. The story about sports and life was also spiced up by the editor of sports pages in Kurir, Miloš Bjelinić.



01:01 Let go of worry Source: Kurir TV Source: Kurir TV

In addition to the story about sports, we also had a section dedicated to beauty, care and grooming, as well as raising children with make-up artist Jelena Maćić and doctor Olgica Matić. The doctor revealed that girls already at the age of 13 or 14 come with the desire to do their first aesthetic procedures, which shocked everyone in the studio. Jelena spoke about Severina and other women who, as she says, went too far with aesthetic procedures.

There is no doubt that another exciting episode of the show “Let go of your worries” awaits you, so don’t miss it today at 5:10 p.m. only on Kurir TV!