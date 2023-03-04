The outgoing president of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman, pointed out that Serbia can mediate in the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: YouTube/Printscreen/24 Vesti

“The war will obviously not end with the total defeat of one of the two warring parties so that there will be a truce and after it peace. Someone has to mediate there. From the perspective of a relatively neutral position between both sides, it could be China, Turkey, Serbia, Israel, Austria, which I discussed with President Van der Bellen, and Hungary, which I discussed with Katalin Novak,” said Zeman in the “Parliamentary List” portal. “.

The Czech president, whose second, constitutionally last five-year term expires on March 8, said in one of his last interviews that he has nothing against the fact that the majority in the West believes that Ukraine can defeat Russia, but warned that both Russia and Ukraine, thanks to the help of the West, they still have reserves to fight a long, exhausting war.

“Each of the warring parties, as well as those who help them, would lose face if they stopped this support. After all, the citizens of those countries would most likely protest. The same as when negotiations were held with Hitler. At first, pacifists prevailed, but later in the end they were defeated”said Zeman, reports Beta.

The Czech president believes that the idea of ​​peace negotiations is becoming more and more current and that the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski should accept a possible compromise but certainly not defeat. He called the latest accusations that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also to blame for Russia’s incursion into Ukraine as complete nonsense, because she allegedly blocked Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

“It’s complete nonsense. Ukraine’s entry into NATO is blocked for the simple reason that a country on whose territory an armed conflict is taking place cannot join NATO.. By that, of course, I am not referring to Russian aggression, but to the situation in Donetsk and Lugansk,” said Zeman.

And Zeman’s successor at the head of the Czech Republic, retired general Petr Pavel, who takes office on March 9, warned Ukraine that technically there is no possibility of being admitted to NATO and the European Union, also in the event that the war turns into a frozen conflict, where Russia is under part of Ukrainian territory under its control. He assessed that Russia still has great capacities and can decide to maintain the frozen conflict for years, and as he added, both sides will keep each other in check and neither of them will achieve progress.

“If we look at the war in Donbas for the last eight years before the aggression, it was exactly that type of frozen conflict. But it is still a conflict and the occupation of that country. The consequence of that is the limited sovereignty of that country and means an obstacle for its entry into the EU and NATO and for normal functioning,” said Pavel recently. In an interview with “Parliamentnji listi”, President Zeman expressed his desire that when the war is over, the European Union and Russia would restore closer relations, but he added that he did not believe that this was possible while President Putin was at the head of Russia.

“Putin has compromised himself to such an extent that the restoration of those relations could only be possible after his departure. I say that it is quite possible that he will be overthrown either by army generals who are not satisfied with the way the war is being conducted in Ukraine because Putin is experiencing defeats there. Or he will be overthrown by businessmen because they are not satisfied that sanctions are in force against Russia,” said Zeman.

(WORLD)