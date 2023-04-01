Derby match of the 20th round of the Serbian League – group Belgrade, only on Xtip Stream!

As things stand now, in the Serbian League – Belgrade group, the last round and the answer to the question of who will go to the First League will be awaited. For now, surely three, even four teams can count on success at the end and passage to a higher rank. Zemun is the leader with three points more than OFK Belgrade and Zvezdara, and Brodarac is fourth with seven points less than the leaders.

Zemun had a bad start to the season, but is on a good streak and without defeat in the last 10 matches, with the fact that in the last five rounds they earned a maximum of 15 points. The people of Zemun have overtaken the “romantics” and “bulkas” and are now dictating the pace. In the 20th round, Brodarac will be their guest, and he still has his own calculation, although he is a little behind. “Masters from the Danube” are in a series of three victories, and in the first part of the season they defeated Zemun on their own ground with 2:0 in the 5th round.

A victory on a difficult pitch would mean a lot to Zemun because OFK Belgrade and Zvezdara meet in Karaburma in this round and any outcome in that match would suit the leader, especially a draw.

