by livesicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The ‘Falcone’ school. The accusations against principal Lo Verde. The strength of mothers. 1′ OF READING (Roberto Puglisi) Zen mothers take their children to school every morning. There shouldn’t be anything special, but here,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Zen, hell, school and the courage of mothers appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».