World

by admin
The Pamplona venue Zentral presents La Sala 2, a second concert space on its upper floor.

Starting in April, the Zentral room in Iruña-Pamplona will have a new space for events and concerts. Room 2 is located on the second floor, next to the box and with access from the main hall. In this new room you can enjoy juicy concerts of all kinds of genres, in a more intimate format than the one offered by the main room. At the moment, the following events are confirmed: The Twin Souls (April 13th), Acid Tongue + Juarez (April, the 21st), Ben Vaughn (April 28) and Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band (May 28). And there are still new concerts to confirm.

In December 2014, the Café Teatro Zentral was inaugurated, a place located in the heart of Iruña-Pamplona to host concerts and performances, as well as other activities such as gastronomy or a second-hand market to be held once a month. In these 9 years, the hall has hosted a large number of concerts by local, state and international bands.

First dates of the 2023 programming:

THE TWIN SOULS
Thursday 13 April / 20:00

ACID TONGUE + JUAREZ
Friday 21 April / 21:00

BEN VAUGHN ACOUSTIC
Friday 28 April

VERA FAUNA (ROTATING THROUGH ROOMS)
Friday May 12

TEX PERKINS & THE RUBBER FAT BAND
Sunday May 28 / 21:00

