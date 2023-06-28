Žera announced himself because of the Red Apple | Fun

The frontman of the cult band Dražen Žerić Žera commented on the allegations of his former colleague

“Honestly, many of us in the team were dissatisfied for a long time. We didn’t get royalties, and Žera turned to an almost folk sound, let’s say the song Jazz ba, which is not at all in the spirit of the band that people have loved for years. But, well, we worked, expecting things to change. Then in 2017 I decided that the cooperation had come to an end,” he told Jutarnji.hr and added:

“We came up with a figure of more than fifty unpaid bills. Žera would charge for concerts, but I never saw a dinar. Sometimes our compensation would be 500, 700, 1,000 euros… He reduced it, but he didn’t pay that either“, he says. He also says that Žera was only a singer in the band all the time, and that he did not participate in the creative processes.

Now, on this occasion, the singer also spoke out and emphasized that “he is not interested in comments and baseless accusations”.



A FORMER ASSOCIATE ACCUSED HIM OF TAKING MONEY FROM THE PERFORMANCE: Žera, the frontman of Crvena Jabuka, came forward – “This is a CATASTROPHE”

“We live in an age when everyone wants their 5 minutes of fame in any way possible. I cannot descend to that level, I bring my upbringing, behavior and vocabulary from home. If someone is constantly insulting you, humiliating you, and you’re sick, don’t you see full arenas, concerts, then I don’t know where the problem is. And there is one thing I have to say – he has nothing to do with the establishment of Red Apple. He wasn’t even on the map when it was founded, he came last. You were a member, but the first album was recorded by Šomi from Neki to vole hoto,” said Žera for IN magazine and added:

“I live my life to the end as I live, I accept my age, my age, sometimes I’m overweight, sometimes I’m underweight, I’m sitting, I don’t even think about dyeing myself, if I didn’t have hair I’d be bald, I don’t have any complexes….that’s how I am towards the audience on stage , that’s why I don’t need such low tabloid captions, especially in daily newspapers, it is a catastrophe“.

