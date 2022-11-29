BEIJING – From the authorities comes a first, vague, public acknowledgment that something has happened in China in recent days. In the usual weekly press conference on anti-Covid measures (today’s appointment is particularly awaited) Cheng Youquan, an official with the Commission on Disease Control and Prevention, explains that the “complaints” about the restrictions are not due to the measures themselves but “result from their overzealous application” especially when implemented with a single, general approach that it does not take into account the different situations. A little obvious but that’s something. “China will move quickly to resolve the difficulties citizens have called attention to,” he promises. “The zero-Covid policy will be constantly refined to reduce its impact on society and the economy.”

Beijing tries to defuse the tension. And he declares, again, that he wants to strengthen the vaccination campaign among the elderly: increasing the percentage, especially among the over 80s, is in fact one of the crucial points in trying to reopen the country. Vaccines will not be mandatory, but those who refuse will have to provide a valid reason.

After some small relaxations to optimize the zero-Covid strategy announced yesterday, today the city of Canton has decided that close contacts of positives – if they meet certain requirements – will be able to quarantine at home and will not be sent to centralized isolation centers.

Small signs of a potential compromise that coincide, however, with large-scale censorship and with the fear that a tougher crackdown is on the way.

To prevent new street protests, since yesterday evening in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities there has been a massive deployment of the police in the most sensitive places. Thanks also to the frost (-6 degrees) in the capital at the moment the situation is calm. But police are beginning to trace protesters in recent days, thanks to data from mobile phones, including anti-Covid apps, and by analyzing social media accounts. Two boys told the agency Reuters to have received telephone calls from people identifying themselves as policemen asking them to report to the police station today to provide a written account of their activities on Sunday night, when in the area of ​​the river Liangma the protest of the blank sheets against the lockdowns had taken place. “They asked me on the phone how many people were there, what time I went there, how did I find out about it”, says a girl anonymously France Press. “The police reiterated to me that the protest the other night was an illegal assembly and that if I had any requests I could present them through official channels.” Four of her friends who were with her on Sunday evening also received the same calls from her.

Last night in both Beijing and a Shanghai police checked passers-by’s smartphones to see if there were any apps like Telegram, Twitter or Instagram being used to share protest updates outside China‘s Digital Great Wall. There have been arrests in Shanghai and such Hangzhou.

Come Republic had anticipated two days ago thanks to the testimony of the Italian student of Tsinghua, some universities in Beijing and other cities are sending home students who no longer want to be locked up on campuses. Officially to protect them from Covid, but dispersing them in distant cities above all reduces the likelihood of new demonstrations.