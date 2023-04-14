ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division announces the start of series production of the new CeTrax lite electric central drive (production work shown). Exploiting synergies from the development and production of passenger car drives, the new drive is adapted for use in light commercial vehicles.

CeTrax lite has been designed as a highly integrated electric drive and offers significant benefits to manufacturers, especially in zero-emission urban deliveries and for the last mile. Orders for this technology also come from Asia and the Americas. Production began in Friedrichshafen, leveraging the Group’s expertise in passenger car technology.