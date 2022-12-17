Original title: Zhang Jun: Unity and cooperation to maintain international peace and security is always the greatest responsibility of the Security Council

China News Service, United Nations, December 15th. Zhang Jun, China‘s permanent representative to the United Nations, stated his position on how the Security Council can better fulfill the responsibilities entrusted by the UN Charter at the Security Council’s open debate on multilateralism on the 14th, emphasizing unity and cooperation to maintain international peace and security. remains the Council’s greatest responsibility.

Zhang Jun said that the Security Council is the core of the United Nations collective security system and an important platform for putting the concept of multilateralism into action. Under the current circumstances, it is the common expectation of the majority of member states to promote the Security Council to better perform the duties entrusted by the UN Charter.

Zhang Jun said that the unity and cooperation of the Security Council should be enhanced. No matter how big differences exist, members of the Security Council should respect each other, adhere to dialogue and consultation, accommodate each other’s concerns to the greatest extent, and avoid artificially creating divisions and confrontations. No matter how complex the challenges are, it is always our greatest responsibility to unite and cooperate to maintain international peace and security.

Zhang Jun said that the Security Council should insist on political settlement of disputes. Pushing the Security Council to frequently invoke Chapter VII of the Charter and resort to coercive measures such as sanctions often fails to achieve the desired effect. More efforts should be made in negotiation, mediation and mediation, and the role of regional organizations in preventing and resolving conflicts should be brought into full play. Existing sanctions should also be reviewed, adjusted or canceled in a timely manner according to the development of the situation in the country concerned.

Zhang Jun said that the Security Council should focus on solving root problems. The Security Council should not only be satisfied with daily crisis management, but should take comprehensive measures based on the causes of hot issues to help the countries concerned strengthen their governance capabilities, achieve sustainable economic and social development, and fundamentally eliminate the breeding grounds for conflicts by promoting employment and improving people’s livelihood. Development promotes peace.

Zhang Jun said that the working methods of the Security Council should be continuously improved. The most prominent and urgent thing in this regard is to systematically adjust the pen-holder system to change the unfair and unreasonable situation in which most issue pen-holder countries are dominated by a small number of permanent members or political groups for a long time. The voice of small and medium-sized countries on the agenda of the Security Council should be expanded by setting up co-pencil countries, co-chairing of permanent and non-permanent members, and regular rotation.

Zhang Jun said that the problems in the Security Council are the epitome of systemic flaws in global governance. It is necessary to comprehensively promote the reform of global political security, economy, finance, trade and other governance mechanisms, enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in global affairs, and promote the development of the global governance system in a more just and reasonable direction. China supports reasonable and necessary reforms of the Security Council. The priority is to allow more developing countries and independent countries, including small and medium-sized countries, to join the Security Council, so as to completely reverse the imbalance in the composition of the Security Council. Africa's unique appeal to correct historical injustice should be fully respected, and special arrangements should be made to comprehensively address Africa's concerns and effectively increase Africa's representation and voice. The United Nations General Assembly authorized the establishment of an intergovernmental negotiation mechanism for the reform of the Security Council, which is the only legal channel for all member states to negotiate on an equal footing and discuss security reform issues in depth. The Security Council should not erode the mandate of the UNGA and interfere with intergovernmental negotiations. Member states should continue to conduct in-depth discussions on various reform ideas and plans on the track of security reform intergovernmental negotiations, in order to seek a package solution that takes into account the interests and concerns of all parties, and reach the broadest political consensus, so as to ensure that reforms bring about Progress rather than retrogression is to safeguard the interests of the majority of member states rather than a few countries, and it is to strengthen rather than weaken the role of the Security Council.

