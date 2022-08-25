[The Epoch Times, August 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Naiyi reported in Taoyuan, Taiwan) Lin Zhijian, the former mayor of Hsinchu, was found to have plagiarized and revoked his degree by the National Taiwan University Thesis Review Committee. Explaining the results of the review, it was determined to be plagiarism and the degree was revoked. Zhang Shanzheng, a candidate for the mayor of Taoyuan of the Kuomintang, said that he respected the decision of Chung Wah University, and Lin Zhijian should publicly apologize to the public. The DPP, from top to bottom, including Tsai Ing-wen and Zheng Wencan Both Zheng Yunpeng and Zheng Yunpeng must apologize to the whole people; however, the DPP Taoyuan mayoral candidate Zheng Yunpeng supported Lin Zhijian to defend his innocence.

Zhang Shanzheng pointed out that from National Taiwan University to Chung Hwa University, they have maintained their academic and ethical autonomy, but Taiwan’s values ​​and the Taiwanese people’s trust in politicians have been seriously damaged by the DPP.

Zhang Shanzheng also criticized that Tsai Ing-wen had ordered the whole party to support Lin Zhijian; Zheng Wencan supported Lin Zhijian in the public platform election, saying that he never plagiarized; Zheng Yunpeng even accompanied Lin Zhijian to hold a press conference to escort the two papers to the end; All papers were found to be plagiarized, and Lin Zhijian’s master’s degree was revoked. Zhang believes that Tsai Ing-wen, Zheng Wencan and Zheng Yunpeng should all formally apologize.

He Yuankai, spokesman for Zhang Shanzheng’s campaign office, emphasized that he respected the final decision of the Chung Hwa University Academic Association, who had escorted and supported Lin Zhijian all the way, and Taoyuan Mayor Zheng Wencan, who had been escorted by Lin Zhijian, and Zheng Yunpeng, the current Taoyuan mayor candidate who replaced him, should all stand. Come out and apologize to the public and all Taoyuan folks.

Huang Weijun, spokesman for the DPP Taoyuan mayor candidate Zheng Yunpeng’s competition office, said that committee member Zheng Yunpeng respected Lin Zhijian’s decision on follow-up relief, and also supported Mayor Lin Zhijian in defending his innocence.

The Kuomintang Taoyuan city councilor candidate Ling Tao posted on Facebook to criticize Zheng Yunpeng, who was running for Taoyuan mayor in place of Lin Zhijian, and escorted Lin Zhijian to the press conference at the first time in the plagiarism case. Now Chung Hwa University has determined that Lin Zhijian’s thesis was plagiarized and revoked his degree. Ling Tao wrote, “Four questions to Zheng Yunpeng, where is your conscience?”

Chung Hwa University also reviewed and identified plagiarism. Ling Tao said, “So Zheng Yunpeng thinks Chung Hwa University is also a political persecution? Or is every university persecuting you and Lin Zhijian? When you escorted you, didn’t you have to share the burden?”

Ling Tao also said that Mayors Zheng Yunpeng and Zheng Wencan have mentioned the Children’s Paradise on the “Brave” in the past few days, but they are cowards in their actual actions. They are not only stubborn about academic ethics and integrity, but also have no courage to accept their own confusion of right and wrong. If the parents of Taoyuan elect you to be the mayor, how will we educate our children in the future? Zheng Yunpeng, it’s time to apologize to the people of Taoyuan!”◇

