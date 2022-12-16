We-media commentator Professor Zhang Tianliang analyzed and evaluated the “historic explosion” of nuclear fusion successfully achieved by the American scientific community, which will have an immeasurable and significant impact on the entire future of human development.

The most interesting news in the past two days is that US Secretary of Energy Granholm said on December 11 (Sunday) that a major scientific breakthrough will be announced this week. This follows a report in the Financial Times that a federal laboratory in the United States has recently achieved a major milestone in nuclear fusion research.

The impact of this event on the future society is immeasurable, it is revolutionary, it is not only a matter of changing the geopolitical structure, it will have a major and irreversible impact on the development of the entire future human beings, and The scope of its influence is so deep and wide that we can’t overestimate it anyway. So we really need to talk about this.

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have achieved a net energy gain from an experimental nuclear fusion reactor, the Financial Times reported on the 11th.

What is this concept? It is to cause nuclear fusion. If you want to initiate nuclear fusion, you need energy, and the output energy produced by nuclear fusion is already greater than the energy you can initiate nuclear fusion. This is called net energy gain, and it realizes the real output of energy in the nuclear fusion reaction. It is such a relationship. For the first time, researchers have successfully produced more energy in a nuclear fusion reaction than is consumed in the process, the report said.

Then the success of this nuclear fusion test will be a milestone event in the future energy revolution. Of course, it has not entered commercial use yet, but it has been successful in the laboratory. This is a milestone event.

I don’t know if everyone knows about nuclear fusion. We all know that atomic nuclei are positively charged, and electrons are negatively charged, so electrons revolve around the nucleus. Electromagnetic force is used as centripetal force to make electrons revolve around the nucleus. The atomic nucleus is positively charged, and the same sex repels each other, so between the atomic nucleus and the atomic nucleus, it will automatically repel each other, but if there is enough energy, the two atomic nuclei can overcome Coulomb repulsion and gather together to become one Larger nuclei, this is called fusion. In the process of fusion, a part of energy will be lost, and this part of energy will be converted into energy. This is Einstein’s smart equation E=mc^2.

For example, two atoms with very small mass, such as two tritium atoms, are isotopes of hydrogen. We all know that hydrogen is a nucleus and an electron, which is actually a proton and an electron. This belongs to what we usually call hydrogen atom. Then hydrogen has an isotope called deuterium, and another isotope called tritium. Deuterium has one neutron in addition to one proton, and tritium has two neutrons in addition to one proton. This is an isotope of hydrogen.

Under certain conditions, the two deuterium atoms will undergo mutual aggregation of atomic nuclei under ultra-high temperature and high pressure, which will generate neutrons and helium, which is the helium of hydrogen, helium, lithium, beryllium, and boron. Huge amounts of energy are released in the process. In fact, this is how the sun’s energy comes from, that is, the fusion of hydrogen atoms into helium, that’s how it comes from.

But as we just mentioned, if you want to overcome the repulsion of atomic nuclei, you need quite a lot of energy or a very high temperature. So generally speaking, if you want to trigger this kind of nuclear fusion, you must first explode an atomic bomb, and use the high temperature of several million degrees of the atomic bomb explosion to trigger a huge change in hydrogen atoms. So before the hydrogen bomb explodes, there must be an atomic bomb explosion, which then triggers the explosion of the hydrogen bomb.

How did the nuclear fusion in the laboratory of the United States do it?

So how can scientists now generate such a large and high temperature in the laboratory, and how can they trigger the fusion temperature? It does this by irradiating it with a laser. The nuclear fusion facility of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory uses two hundred lasers, which are as big as three football fields, and then aggregates the lasers to bombard a small point with high energy to start the nuclear fusion reaction.

Therefore, Secretary of Energy Granholm said in the United States on Tuesday (December 13) that he would announce a major scientific breakthrough, so it was actually what the “Financial Times” said, saying that according to what they learned, in the experiment The energy input into the chamber triggers nuclear fusion. At say 1, the output is 1.2, resulting in a net energy gain of 120%.

This is something that has never happened in the past, and because it is irradiated with laser light, it is said to be controllable, so nuclear fusion has become controllable. So when this experiment is successful in the laboratory, its commercial use is only a matter of time.

Nuclear fusion is considered by some scientists as a potential energy source in the future, because hydrogen and helium produce almost no waste, no greenhouse gases, and no carbon dioxide, so if the breakthrough of nuclear fusion energy can be really commercialized, it will change the world game rules.

Everyone knows why during the Russia-Ukraine war, many countries in the European Union, such as Germany, France, and Hungary, were very reluctant to sanction Russia. Why? Because Russia exports oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas are the source of energy, and only with energy can you keep warm.

Then the Gulf countries, those Islamic and Muslim countries, also rely on exporting oil, whether it is like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, or Iraq, they all rely on exporting oil, and Iran is the same. When they grasp the energy, when they grasp the oil, they grasp the lifeline of global energy. Then other countries dare not really sanction them, because they are afraid of the interruption of energy supply.

We know that everything in this world depends on energy, and without energy there is nothing. As for the source of energy, such as Russia and some countries in the Gulf, even if it is a terrorist country like Iran, you must be a little soft when sanctioning it, because you still have to buy its oil.

But if nuclear fusion is used to generate electricity, this energy source will be inexhaustible, because there are abundant deuterium nuclei in the seawater of the earth. Seawater is basically water plus some salt, etc. It is similar to the freshwater of the earth. Not the same, how many hydrogen isotopes deuterons are there in seawater? Probably hundreds of trillions of tons. If this kind of deuterium provides energy to humans through nuclear fusion, how long can humans maintain energy supply? Probably able to sustain humans for billions of years.

Many people think that fossil energy is like saying that oil will be used up in 60 years, and coal will be used up in 200 years. But if energy is generated by nuclear fusion, human energy supply can be continuous, and it is completely clean energy. So if this kind of energy is supplied continuously, it is actually very easy for people to heat and cool things.

Well, at the same time, this will actually change geopolitics. Many of the countries that rely on exporting energy, such as the Gulf countries, Russia, and Venezuela, as mentioned earlier, are all cold, because their energy exports are no longer available to others. needed.

Major scientific and social developments of human beings are all related to the mastery of new energy sources

Several major scientific and social developments of human beings are all related to human beings’ mastery of energy. Do you know what caused the first industrial revolution? Because of the invention of the steam engine. What does this steam engine actually do? It turns chemical energy into mechanical energy. In the past, for example, if you want to run a textile factory, you need energy to drive the machine to run. In the past, it could only be placed in the valley. For example, use the water flowing down from the mountain to drive the operation of a mechanical device, and then use it to weave. But with the steam engine, it can turn the chemical energy stored in coal and oil into mechanical energy. When you burn coal, boil the water, and then use the piston to push the lever, so this mechanical energy will be produced. .

When humans mastered the conversion of chemical energy into mechanical energy, the steam engine was invented, and after the steam engine was invented, the first industrial revolution of mankind began. This is a milestone era in human history brought about by the mastery of energy by human beings. An epoch-making event is the first industrial revolution.

The second industrial revolution was actually the electricity revolution. The electric revolution is also very simple, that is, Faraday discovered that a closed coil will generate a current when cutting the magnetic force line, which is actually a mechanical energy. Coil rotation is the process of turning mechanical energy into electrical energy. When you have electrical energy, the electrical energy can be transmitted to long distances, so power plants, transmission and transformation stations began to appear, and then there were electric lights in the home, etc. Therefore, the second industrial revolution of human beings actually means that human beings have mastered another energy conversion method, that is, from mechanical energy to electrical energy.

Therefore, the first industrial revolution of mankind was the transformation of chemical energy into mechanical energy, and the second industrial revolution was the transformation of mechanical energy into electrical energy. Now mankind is facing the third, or perhaps the fourth, energy revolution. The third time we say that humans have mastered atomic energy; this time they have mastered the energy of nuclear fusion.

As we said earlier, nuclear fusion energy is inexhaustible and can be used by humans for billions of years, so you can imagine what it might mean for the development of human society after such a thing happens?There are many things, too amazing things, maybe we don’t have time to go

I carefully broke it apart and broke it into pieces, but I think, from the historical development of mankind in the past and the two industrial revolutions, we can probably see that the third energy revolution for mankind that we are about to face will give mankind What great changes have been brought about by society.

This is really something to watch, or look forward to.

In the same program, Professor Zhang Tianliang also talked about the following:

“White paper revolution” broke out in six universities in mainland China

The CCP has another reason for unblocking

Welcome to the full video of this issue.

Professor Zhang Tianliang’s more exclusive weekly current affairs programs, as well as more original boutique series, are all on the “City of Hope” member website, welcome to subscribe and watch.

Responsible Editor: Play Spring and Autumn

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.