Zhejiang added 10 local positive cases yesterday, 8 cases in centralized isolation points, 1 case in bayonet interception, 1 case in community screening, and 1 case in community screening.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-09 08:53

Healthy Zhejiang News From 00:00 to 24:00 on October 8, 11 cities reported 10 new local positive cases, of which 8 cases were detected at centralized isolation points, 1 case was intercepted by bayonet, and 1 case was screened in the community, all of which have implemented control measures.

11 cities reported 4 new confirmed cases. Among them, there are no imported cases; 4 local cases (3 cases in Hangzhou and 1 case in Quzhou), all of which were previously asymptomatic infections were converted to confirmed cases, and no new confirmed cases were detected that day.

On the same day, 2 new cases were cured and discharged, and there are 27 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 21 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 11 cases were imported from abroad (1 case from Austria, 1 case from the United States, 1 case from Cameroon, 1 case from Thailand, 1 case from Canada, 1 case from the United Kingdom, 1 case from Malaysia, 1 case from Singapore, 1 case from Japan , Spain imported 1 case, Cambodia imported 1 case); 10 local cases (9 cases in Hangzhou City, 1 case in Jiaxing City).

17 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation that day, and 185 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on October 8, a total of 3,439 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, 689 were imported cases and 2,750 were local cases.