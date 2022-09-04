Zhejiang added 4 local positive cases yesterday, including 1 case of bayonet interception, 1 case of community screening, and 2 cases of unit screening

Health Zhejiang News From 0-24:00 on September 3, 11 cities in Zhejiang reported 4 new local positive cases, including 1 case of checkpoint interception, 1 case of community screening, and 2 cases of unit screening, all of which have implemented control measures.

11 cities reported 2 new confirmed cases. Among them, there are no imported cases; 2 local cases (1 in Ningbo and 1 in Taizhou), of which 1 was a previously asymptomatic infection and was converted to a confirmed case (Taizhou), and 1 was newly diagnosed on the same day.

On the same day, 4 new cases were cured and discharged, and there are 53 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 14 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 11 were imported from abroad (2 imported from Spain, 2 imported from Hong Kong, China, 1 imported from the United States, 1 imported from Singapore, 1 imported from the Philippines, 1 imported from Cyprus, 1 imported from Greece, 1 imported from Japan, and 1 imported from South Korea. Cases); 3 local cases (1 in Hangzhou, 1 in Ningbo, and 1 in Wenzhou).

11 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 128 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 3, a total of 3,390 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 666 imported cases and 2,724 local cases.