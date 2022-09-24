Home World Zhejiang added 5 new cases of local asymptomatic infections on September 23, in Jinhua City – People’s Livelihood – zhonggong.com
Original title: Zhejiang added 5 cases of local asymptomatic infections on September 23, in Jinhua City

CCTV News: According to the Zhejiang Health and Health Commission, from 0-24:00 on September 23, 11 cities reported 5 new cases of local positive infections, of which 1 case was detected at the centralized isolation point and 4 cases were screened in the community, all of which have been implemented. control measures.

11 cities reported no new confirmed cases.

On the same day, 1 new case was cured and discharged, and there are 12 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 14 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 9 imported cases (2 imported from Germany, 1 imported from Spain, 1 imported from Australia, 1 imported from Congo (Brazzaville), 1 imported from Nigeria, 1 imported from the United States, 1 imported from Cameroon, and 1 imported from Japan); 5 local cases (Jinhua City).

20 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 95 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 23, a total of 3,404 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 674 imported cases and 2,730 local cases.

