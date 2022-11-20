Zhejiang added 50 local positive cases yesterday, of which 24 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 1 case was detected in home isolation, 20 cases were intercepted at checkpoints, and 5 cases were screened in communities

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-20 09:22

Healthy Zhejiang News From 00:00 to 24:00 on November 19, 11 cities reported 50 new local positive cases, of which 24 were detected at centralized isolation points, 1 was detected at home isolation, 20 were intercepted at checkpoints, and 5 were screened in communities , control measures have been implemented.

11 cities reported 16 new confirmed cases. Among them, there were no imported cases from abroad; 16 local cases (5 in Hangzhou, 1 in Ningbo, 2 in Wenzhou, 4 in Huzhou, 1 in Shaoxing, 1 in Quzhou, and 2 in Taizhou), 9 of them As the previous asymptomatic infections were converted to confirmed cases (5 cases in Hangzhou City, 1 case in Wenzhou City, 1 case in Huzhou City, 1 case in Shaoxing City, and 1 case in Quzhou City), 7 cases were newly detected and confirmed on that day.

There were 4 new cured and discharged cases that day, and 192 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 69 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 26 cases were imported from abroad (6 cases were imported from Vietnam, 4 cases were imported from Italy, 3 cases were imported from Thailand, 3 cases were imported from Indonesia, 2 cases were imported from Australia, 2 cases were imported from South Korea, 1 case was imported from Spain, 1 case was imported from Qatar, and 1 case was imported from Hong Kong, China. For example, 1 case imported from Japan, 1 case imported from Germany, 1 case imported from the Netherlands); 43 local cases (11 cases in Hangzhou City, 4 cases in Ningbo City, 2 cases in Wenzhou City, 5 cases in Jiaxing City, 3 cases in Shaoxing City, 13 cases in Jinhua City) 3 cases in Quzhou City, 1 case in Zhoushan City, and 1 case in Lishui City).

Nine cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 466 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on November 19, the province has reported a total of 3,754 confirmed cases. Among them, 710 were imported cases and 3044 were local cases.