Zhejiang and Hong Kong join hands to expand the new space of digital economy Hangzhou and Hong Kong signed a contract to jointly build a technology collaboration platform and set up incubation centers for each other

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-13 07:49

On April 12, the first Hong Kong International Innovation and Technology Exhibition opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. 33 key enterprises in Zhejiang’s technology and trade fields, as well as key achievements in Zhejiang’s service trade and digital trade will be displayed at the four-day exhibition. This is the first time that Zhejiang has appeared in Hong Kong in the form of a government exhibition in the field of science and technology trade, and the digital economy has accelerated its use of “Hong Kong” to go to sea.

The Zhejiang exhibition covers an area of ​​nearly 500 square meters, covering Zhejiang’s achievements in service trade and other fields, such as the State Council’s service trade innovation development pilot, Hangzhou and other five service outsourcing demonstration cities, eight national service export bases in digital services and other fields, global Digital trade fairs and more.

Representative achievements of digital empowerment solutions and a series of cutting-edge technologies produced in Zhejiang were unveiled at the exhibition. For example, Moxin (Huzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. has brought the world‘s first AI-assisted 3D modeling app, and you can experience the function of taking pictures and modeling on the spot. A small drone from Zhejiang Jikeqiao Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. gathered many spectators in front of it. It is the equipment that provides drone support for Turkey’s earthquake rescue.

“This time, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other 11 provinces and cities have come to Hong Kong to participate in the exhibition, and the attention of the Hangzhou exhibition area is very high.” On April 12, Zhang Peng, senior vice president and chief digital officer of New H3C Group, said happily .

On that day, not only more than 20 companies from H3C, Dahua, Hangzhou City Brain Co., Ltd., Xunyi, and Pingpong Smart participated in the exhibition in Hangzhou, but also signed a contract with Hong Kong to jointly build “one platform, two centers, and one fund”, including the establishment of technology Collaborative innovation, cooperation and exchange platforms, mutual establishment of incubation centers and transformation centers, and scientific and technological achievements transformation funds between the two places. In addition, this year Hong Kong will send important companies to participate in the second Global Digital Trade Fair, tentatively scheduled to be held in Hangzhou in November, to jointly promote digital trade to the world. “This will deepen the cooperation between the two places in the fields of digital economy and smart city.” The relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Municipal Government said.