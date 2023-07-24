Home » Zheng wins the final in three sets
World

Zheng wins the final in three sets

by admin
Zheng wins the final in three sets

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

Qinwen Zheng, b. 25 in the world, she won the thirty-fourth edition of the Palermo Ladies Open by beating Jasmine Paolini (6-4: 1-6; 6-1;) in the final in three sets in two hours and 14 minutes. For the Chinese it is the first victory in the Palermo tournament, nothing to do for the 27-year-old blue for the first…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo Ladies Open, nothing to do for Paolini: Zheng wins the final in three sets appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Dear councilor Volo, come to the hospital one morning

You may also like

a top player coming?

The Concerning Lack of Transparency in Dominican Political...

Confession of the sister of a woman killed...

Baka Prase about Emma Radujko | Entertainment

Knife Attack on Osaka Train Leaves 3 Injured,...

HAIL, THUNDERSTORMS and STRONG WINDS are coming »...

Softball, World Cup 2023: Italy never stops and...

Ibrahim Hadžibajrić recalled from the post of mayor...

Elections in Spain, from the victory of the...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 24 July...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy