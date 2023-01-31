© Reuters. Zhitong Hong Kong stocks knew early | Hong Kong will implement a number of milestone policy measures in the first half of the year



【Today’s headlines】

Chen Maobo, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region: A number of milestone policy measures will be implemented in the first half of this year

Chen Maobo, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, attended the 2023 Chinese New Year Gathering of the Hong Kong Financial Services Industry on the 30th and said that as long as we work together with everyone, I believe that the future development will be even brighter. Chen Maobo said that the financial market will fluctuate greatly in 2022, but Hong Kong’s financial system has been operating in an orderly and smooth manner, showing incomparable resilience. In 2023, the Year of the Rabbit, the development of Hong Kong will be even better. The SAR government will work hard to improve Hong Kong’s financing platform and facilitate the listing of specialized technology companies. In addition, some important and milestone policy measures will also be implemented in the first half of this year, including the inclusion of some international companies that come to Hong Kong for major listing in the “Southbound Trading”, so that mainland funds can buy these stocks, and the “Southbound Trading” “Xiangtong” stocks were added to the RMB counter, etc.

【Overall Outlook】

Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed down 4.09%

Overnight, the Dow fell 260.99 points, or 0.77%, to 33717.09; the Nasdaq fell 227.90 points, or 1.96%, to 11393.81; the S&P 500 fell 52.79 points, or 1.30%, to 4017.77. Technology stocks continued to decline throughout the day, with Tesla (TSLA.US) closing down 6.32%. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed down 4.09%, and Alibaba (BABA.US) fell 6.07%. The ADR index of the Hong Kong stock market fell. Proportionally, it closed at 22040 points, down 28.56 points or 0.13% from the closing price in Hong Kong.

【Hot preview】

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to the United States, Japan and the Netherlands restricting the export of related semiconductor equipment to China: harming others and benefiting oneself

Mao Ning said that in order to maintain its hegemony and self-interest, the United States abused export controls, coerced and lured some countries to form a small circle to contain China, politicized and weaponized economic, trade and technological issues, and seriously undermined market rules and international economic and trade order. strongly oppose.

Ministry of Commerce: During the Spring Festival, the sales of key retail and catering enterprises across the country increased by 6.8% year-on-year

The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference on January 30. Geng Hongzhou, a first-level inspector of the Department of Consumption Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce, said that the Ministry of Commerce resolutely implements the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and earnestly implements the requirements of the overall plan for “Class B and B Management”. Arrangement and deployment before the festival, on duty during the festival, strengthen market monitoring, guide local commercial authorities to coordinate the work of epidemic prevention and control and consumption promotion, and promote the consumer market to achieve a “good start”. According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Commerce, during the Spring Festival, the sales of key retail and catering enterprises across the country increased by 6.8% compared with the Spring Festival last year.

Pork export setback Europe’s largest meat processing company forced to “slim down”

Zhitong Finance APP has learned that Danish Crown, Europe’s largest meat processing company, is closing offices and laying off staff as EU pork exports decline. The company aims to reduce expenses by 400 million Danish kroner ($58.6 million) a year. In the next 6 months, Danish Crown will close or merge sales companies outside Denmark and lay off 150 people. Hong Kong stock Wanzhou International (00288) is involved. In the first half of 2022, about 10% of WH Group’s total sales will come from Europe, an increase of 3 percentage points over the past five years. In October 2022, WH Group stated that it would sell the Saratoga seasoning manufacturer under Smithfield Foods of the United States to Solina Group, a European company engaged in the same business, while trying to expand its influence in the European market through acquisitions.

Cathay Pacific (HK:) (00293) and Hong Kong Express will cancel more than 100 flights to and from Japan from February 17 to March 2

Cathay Pacific Airways announced that in view of the Japanese authorities’ continued restrictions on airlines operating flights from Hong Kong to Japan, Cathay Pacific will cancel a total of 48 flights to and from Japan from the 17th of next month to the 2nd of March. Haneda, Osaka Kansai, Nagoya Central and Fukuoka Airport. Hong Kong Express also stated that it will cancel a total of 60 flights between Hong Kong and Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa from the 17th of next month to the 2nd of March.

Zijin Mining Development Outline: Lithium Carbonate production target of 3,000 tons in 2023 and 120,000 tons in 2025

Zijin Mining announced the three-year plan and the outline of development goals for 2030. The output target of lithium carbonate in 2023 is 3,000 tons; the output target in 2025 is 120,000 tons. The installed capacity of green power generation is planned to be 350MW in 2023; the installed capacity in 2025 is planned to be 900MW.

The three major airlines expect a total loss of more than 100 billion yuan in 2022

According to the latest performance forecast released by China‘s three leading airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines, in 2022, the three airlines are expected to have a combined loss of more than 100 billion yuan. Among them, Air China‘s net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies is expected to lose about 37 billion to 39.5 billion yuan, China Eastern Airlines is expected to lose about 36 billion to 39 billion yuan, and China Southern Airlines is expected to lose 30.3 billion to 33.2 billion yuan.

Jinli Permanent Magnet (06680): Net profit in 2022 is expected to increase by 55%-85% year-on-year

Jinli Permanent Magnet released a performance forecast. It is estimated that the net profit in 2022 will be 702 million to 838 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 55% to 85%.

BYD (01211): The net profit in 2022 is expected to increase by 425.42%-458.26% year-on-year

BYD issued a performance forecast on the evening of January 30, predicting that its net profit in 2022 will be RMB 16 billion to RMB 17 billion, a year-on-year increase of 425.42% to 458.26%. The company expects annual operating income to exceed 420 billion yuan in 2022. The company’s new energy vehicle sales achieved a strong year-on-year growth, driving a substantial improvement in profitability and effectively relieving cost pressures brought about by rising upstream raw material prices. In terms of mobile phone components and assembly business, the demand in the consumer electronics industry continued to be sluggish, resulting in a low capacity utilization rate, and the profitability of this business segment was under pressure. However, benefiting from the increase in the share of major overseas customers and the optimization of the business structure, the business has achieved long-term stable and healthy development.

CanSino Biologics (06185): It is estimated that the net loss in 2022 will be 830 million to 996 million yuan

CanSino announced on January 30 that the company expects a net loss of RMB 830 million to RMB 996 million in 2022, and a net profit of RMB 1.91 billion last year. During the reporting period, the domestic and foreign new crown vaccine market environment has undergone major changes. The demand for new crown vaccines has shown a sharp decline compared with the same period last year. The growth rate of global new crown vaccine vaccination has slowed down, and some regions have shown a situation of oversupply, and market competition continues to intensify .

Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau linked to the website, and announced the first quotation of the combination package of the new crown treatment drug Xiannotavir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets: 750 yuan/box

On January 30, the official website of the Beijing Municipal Medical Security Bureau announced that Simcere Pharmaceuticals (02096) announced the first quotation of the new crown treatment drug Cenotevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets Combination Packing Xiannuoxin®. The initial price of the combination of ritonavir tablets is 750 yuan/box, and the ex-factory price including tax is 705-720 yuan/box. The initial quotation compared Naimatevir/ritonavir tablets, monogravir capsules and azivudine tablets.

Li Auto-W (02015) L5 model announced for the first time: it is not an SUV, but the price should stick to more than 200,000

Ideal CEO Li Xiang wrote that the full-size Ideal L9 will stick to the price range of 400,000 to 500,000 yuan, the medium and large Ideal L8 and Ideal L7 will stick to the price range of 300,000 to 400,000 yuan, and the medium-sized Ideal L6 and Ideal L5 will stick to the price range of 200,000 yuan. -300,000 price range. There will be no models of less than 200,000 yuan, and the price ranges of the three size classes will also be strictly followed.

Glencore to supply Russian aluminum to LME

Glencore shipped 40,000 tonnes of Russian aluminum to a warehouse in South Korea’s Gwangyang port approved by the London Metal Exchange, two people familiar with the matter said. The reported buildup of aluminum in Russia could raise concerns about a drop in benchmark LME aluminum prices. Glencore has so far declined to comment. A Rusal representative said the company had not delivered any metal to the LME system. Involved in the Hong Kong stock RUSAL (00486).

【Individual stock point clear】

COSCO SHIPPING Energy (01138): Profit Hi expects net profit of approximately RMB 1.28 billion to RMB 1.58 billion in 2022

Zhitong Finance APP news, COSCO SHIPPING Energy (01138) announced that the group expects to obtain a net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the year ending December 31, 2022, ranging from approximately RMB 1.28 billion to approximately RMB 1.58 billion. In 2021, the net loss attributable to the owners of the company is approximately RMB 4.99 billion.

In the future, the company will focus on the two core businesses of tanker transportation and LNG transportation. It can not only reap the stable income of the LNG transportation business, but also enjoy the high business flexibility of foreign trade oil transportation. In the upward cycle of the oil transportation industry, the company’s fourth quarter performance is expected. In particular, the tanker fleet ranks first in the world, providing global well-known oil companies with complete logistics solutions such as incoming material import, transfer and barge, and transshipment export.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy stated on the investor interaction platform on December 28 that the company’s foreign trade oil tankers are currently mainly engaged in spot transportation, among which the time charter ratio of VLCC is less than 15%, and the annual time charter ratio of foreign trade small and medium-sized vessels is 10%. About 20%; all LNG transportation business is leased out for a period of time.

[Disclaimer]This VIP information product is only for communication and discussion, and does not constitute any investment advice. Unauthorized reprinting is strictly prohibited. For more high-quality information and data products, please log in to[Zhitong Finance]APP for inquiries.