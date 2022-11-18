[The Epoch Times, November 17, 2022]After meeting with US President Biden on November 14, on the 15th, Xi Jinping met with leaders of many countries within one day to highlight his return to the world political stage. According to a report by the Chinese Communist Party’s Xinhua News Agency on November 16, on the 15th, Xi Jinping met with French President Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese President Sall, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Argentine President Fernandez, and Australian Prime Minister. Albanese, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez and other dignitaries met, but the time was not long. Compared with the study session which lasted more than 3 hours, the symbolic significance was obviously greater than the actual significance.

The biggest function of such intensive meetings is to continue to fool the domestic people through the CCP media, so that the people continue to live in the “powerful” phenomenon created by the CCP. And the new hallucinogen for disaffected countrymen. However, the CCP can only deceive ordinary people in the country. Looking at the frank statements of foreign leaders blocked by the party media, you can know the true thoughts of other countries. The so-called “leading the direction of global development” does not exist at all.

Let’s take stock of which foreign leaders’ outspoken statements during meetings were avoided by the party media.

Bixi will talk to himself The party media deliberately ignores

During the Xi-Xi meeting, the two sides touched on issues such as human rights, Taiwan, economy and trade, the war in Ukraine, and North Korea, but they basically talked to themselves and did not reach much consensus. Xinhua News Agency either did not report what Biden said, or took it out of context.

Specifically, on the issue of human rights, Biden expressed concern about the CCP’s “practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as broader human rights issues,” while Xinhua News Agency stated that Xi did not respond to Biden’s human rights issues, saying instead that “the U.S. There is American-style democracy, and China has Chinese-style democracy, both of which are in line with their respective national conditions.” As for the “human rights issue”, they never mentioned it.

On the Taiwan issue, Xinhua News Agency did not report Biden’s warning that the United States opposes any unilateral change of the status quo by any party, emphasizing that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is in the interests of the world. Biden also referred to U.S. opposition to China‘s (CCP) coercive and increasingly aggressive actions against Taiwan, arguing that these actions undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the wider region, and jeopardize global prosperity.

On economic and trade issues, Biden raised continued concerns about the CCP’s non-market economic practices, which he believes harm American workers and families, as well as workers and families around the world. Xinhua News Agency naturally did not mention it, but responded with Xi’s statement that “the two sides are taking different paths”.

In addition, on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the White House statement, the two sides reached a point of consensus that “a nuclear war should never be fought, and it is impossible to win, and they emphasized that they oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.” It just said that it is “highly concerned about the current situation in Ukraine” and “has always stood on the side of peace and will continue to encourage peace talks.”

French President’s Appeal and Beijing’s Attitude Not Reported

According to RFA reports, on November 15, during the meeting between French President Macron and Xi Jinping, Macron called on Xi to continue to send messages to Putin, persuade Putin to negotiate and avoid the escalation of the war, and said that they should unite against the war between Russia and Ukraine. A stable and peaceful world is in the interest of all countries. The report quoted the Elysee Palace as saying that seeing the CCP’s loosening of the balance on the Russia-Ukraine issue, China expressed its support for the mediation by the European Union including France. Beijing supports the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and severely condemns the use of food and energy threats.

In the report of Xinhua News Agency, Macron’s call was not mentioned at all, but only said that “the two sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine”, and Xi Jinping emphasized that “China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is clear and consistent, and it stands for a ceasefire and an end to the war.” , peace talks. The international community should create conditions for this, and China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way,” without mentioning specific statements.

South Korean president urges Beijing to rein in North Korea, no report

During the 25-minute meeting, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue urged Beijing to play a greater role in curbing North Korea’s provocative actions through nuclear and missile tests, Voice of America reported. Xi also said that if North Korea responded to Yoon’s “bold initiative” – ​​a plan to exchange economic aid for North Korea to abandon its nuclear program – he would provide “active support” for its implementation.

In addition, Yin Xiyue invited Xi Jinping to visit South Korea. Xi Jinping was “delighted” to accept the invitation and said that he would visit Seoul after the epidemic further stabilized, and also invited Yin Xiyue to visit Beijing.

However, in the Xinhua News Agency report, all the above-mentioned content disappeared, and it only said some stereotypes such as “the South Korean side hopes to maintain exchanges at all levels with the Chinese side”, “the Chinese side is willing to carry out cultural exchanges and cooperation with the South Korean side…to maintain the overall situation of regional peace and stability.”

Australian Prime Minister expresses concerns about trade blockade and other issues, but fails to report

According to the Voice of America report, during the meeting, Australian Prime Minister Albanese expressed Australia’s concerns about the trade “blockade” to Xi Jinping, and Xi did not set an amount of up to 13 billion yuan on when China would cancel the export of goods to Australia. The dollar’s trade barriers to making any commitments. However, Xi said there has never been any fundamental conflict of interest between Australia and China, and the two sides have huge potential for economic and trade cooperation.

Albanese also said he and Xi also discussed human rights in China‘s Xinjiang region, the Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei cases, climate change, Taiwan and Australia’s desire for Beijing to use its influence with Russia to prevent the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine And other issues.

Xinhua News Agency’s report also did not talk about details, but generalized it, saying that “the potential for economic and trade cooperation between the two sides is huge, and it is hoped that Australia will provide a good business environment for Chinese companies to invest and operate in Australia.” “The comprehensive strategic partnership between Australia and China is in line with the mutual interests” and so on.

Dutch PM mentions human rights and unreported Russia-Ukraine war

After the meeting with Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Rutte said on Twitter that topics including human rights, climate change, and the war between Russia and Ukraine were mentioned in the talks, and that Xi “expressed his opposition to the threat of using nuclear weapons, which is an important message for Putin.”

However, in the report of Xinhua News Agency, it only mentioned that “the Dutch side is willing to expand dialogue and cooperation with China in areas such as innovation and climate change.”

epilogue

It is not difficult to see that the reports of the CCP’s media avoid talking about the warnings, appeals, urgings, concerns and other issues of foreign leaders, and avoid talking about the differences between the two sides on some issues, but focus on highlighting China’s views and foreign opinions. China‘s “friendship” and so on. Such reports will naturally make ordinary people whose information is blocked and only watch CCTV feel “proud” of the party-state’s manipulation of the world, and feel complacent about “bowing their heads” of other countries. This is probably the real purpose of the CCP’s shameless, distorted facts and reporting.

It’s just that ordinary people who have been kept in the dark have seen Xi Jinping’s intensive meetings with leaders of so many countries on CCTV, and they still have a question: We wear masks every day and are forced to follow various epidemic prevention policies. Why is Xi not afraid? Is the so-called zeroing and nucleic acid a scam? How can the CCP continue to deceive ordinary people who realize this?

