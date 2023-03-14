Home World Ziggy Alberts will present his new album in Madrid and Barcelona
World

Ziggy Alberts will present his new album in Madrid and Barcelona

by admin
Ziggy Alberts will present his new album in Madrid and Barcelona

Australian singer Ziggy Alberts brings his energetic direct to our country. He April 22 at La Paqui in Madrid and the April 23rd in the living room Razzmatazz from Barcelona, the public will be able to enjoy the themes of his nuevo disco “Dancing In The Dark”. Along with the album, Alberts presents his tour Rewind Tour, which will visit twenty-two European cities between April and May.

After the release of “Searching For Freedom”in 2021, Ziggy Alberts has dedicated himself to shooting on stage his “Dancing In The Dark”which was published on November 4th from last year. This latest project offers a minimalist sound with bright and careful melodies. Ziggy Alberts has established himself as one of Australia’s leading independent artists in recent years. His genuine story has captivated audiences around the world, amassing more than 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her folk music has achieved six gold singles, one gold album, seven platinum singles, one double platinum single, and one platinum EP.

Tickets and final concert dates are available at the artist website.

See also  Did Tonga's volcanic eruption stir up half the earth's "shock wave" and affect A shares? | Daily Economic News

You may also like

The new French ambassador to China, Bai Yutang,...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Wagner: “We are inside...

Scholarships “Piero Gheddo”

Malaise in the city: Cameroonian youth is disillusioned...

Aleksa Avramović on the eternal derby | Sports

The shortest flight in the world lasting 90...

The snacks are 70 years old, consumed by...

the effects of bad weather in San Bernardino...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: More than 1.3 million...

Udinese News | Subtle towards confirmation: the next...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy