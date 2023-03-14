Australian singer Ziggy Alberts brings his energetic direct to our country. He April 22 at La Paqui in Madrid and the April 23rd in the living room Razzmatazz from Barcelona, the public will be able to enjoy the themes of his nuevo disco “Dancing In The Dark”. Along with the album, Alberts presents his tour Rewind Tour, which will visit twenty-two European cities between April and May.

After the release of “Searching For Freedom”in 2021, Ziggy Alberts has dedicated himself to shooting on stage his “Dancing In The Dark”which was published on November 4th from last year. This latest project offers a minimalist sound with bright and careful melodies. Ziggy Alberts has established himself as one of Australia’s leading independent artists in recent years. His genuine story has captivated audiences around the world, amassing more than 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her folk music has achieved six gold singles, one gold album, seven platinum singles, one double platinum single, and one platinum EP.

Tickets and final concert dates are available at the artist website.