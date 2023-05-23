Žika Jakšić cries in the middle of the show | Fun

Žika Jakšić could not contain his emotions in the show “Nikad nije kasno”, and with his message he wanted to reach the viewers and all his colleagues.

Source: Instagram/nikadnijekasno_official

Host Žika Jakšić, who recently revealed who is the only singer he would marry if he decided to do it again, in the show “Nikad nije kasno” completely broke down while talking about emotions and empathyand his emotional presentation and desire to publicly send a message to both viewers and colleagues made others in the studio shed a tear.

Žika barely managed to finish his presentation from the tears that flooded himso at certain moments he grunted and sobbed and took breaks, and although his colleagues wanted to continue the program, the host had a strong desire to finish your message to the end.

“People often meet me and tell me, it’s amazing how much emotion can go through that TV, to reach people who really have the sensibility to accept it. We have to admit that not all of us are gifted, I can freely say, with empathy and the ability to feel other people’s emotions, both joy and sadnessŽika began.

“While I’m saying this, this is joy in me and I’m so happy that there are so many of us. So many emotions, and these people who are watching us and all of us together. Sometimes we think that the world has gone somewhere in another direction, that the world has turned and that the devil has taken everything under his control… Well, this emotion is true, it’s true that it’s not like that. And all of you who are watching us, to know that there are many of us and that there are many more of us. This is really from the heart, because I am really happy to be a part of this show and to be able to share both joy and sadness with you, and in this public way for everyone to see,” said Žika, and then stood up and hugged Maret.

“This tear is worth it, every tear is worth it, and dear God sees it all“, said Žika Jakšić at the end, and take a look at the clip that touched many hearts.

