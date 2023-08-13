Žika Jakšić would marry again for money | Fun

Žika Jakšić on marriage, sons and ex-wife – he also mentioned money and “Zvezde Granda”!

Source: YouTube/It’s never too late

Žika Jakšić spoke to the local media about the proposal on the show, the possibility of remarriage “for money”, and many other topics.

Žika said that emotions are a special part of the show “It’s never too late”, and that’s why he didn’t mind when the contestant proposed to him! He says that there are always jokes and games in the show, and that he did not consider it “special”.

“Of course I believe in love, but I perceive love differently now than when I was 25 or 35 years old. Everything is in that perception. Love is god, understanding, tolerance… True love is not only between a man and a woman, I look at it much wider and more I don’t separate her. A woman can please me. Love is a much bigger thing.”

If the right one came along, would you get married again?

“It’s not urgent for me. Even at this age, I’m not ready for a life together, it doesn’t matter if it’s marriage or not, I simply have my freedom of decision, habits, and I wouldn’t be able to fit into such a community. I can’t live like that. I have fulfilled myself as a husband and father. I can get married for fun, to get some money because I have good guestsand I don’t need money, I can have as much fun as you want and I don’t need to get married.”

Source: ATA / Antonio Ahel

The recording of “Nikad nije kasno” has an exhausting pace and takes a lot of energy and time, and Žika admits that she spends time with her family, but that her ex-wife takes more care of her younger son.

“My son Andrija was born abroad, he finished school there, but now he lives with me. I built a special apartment for him, we hang out and make up for all the time we were apart, that was fate. We enjoy that time together. About the younger my ex-wife takes more care of my son than I do, we hear and see each other over time, he is at that stage of life, that he needs more attention from his mother.”

Žika says she doesn’t regret anything, only the time wasted on “stupid stories and people”.

“I wasted a lot of valuable time on useless things. For everything else, I’m more than fulfilled. God gave me more than I expected. Now I don’t go out to bars because I’m done with it. I spent a lot of time partying, with singers for the table. I react the same way when a song hits me as all other people. I won’t say that I spent a lot or a little money on going out, it was always enough.”

Asked if he exchanges opinions about the contestants with Dragana Katic, Žika said that “Zvezde Granda” is a different show.

“At first glance, the shows are similar, but they are totally different. The candidates who come here have different motives. We don’t have that tension, there is no special discussion.”he told “SuperTV”.

Watch the BONUS VIDEO:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(MONDO/Blic SuperTV)