Žika Torodorvić opened his soul and spoke about the most painful topics, as well as the popular music group that is still followed by the controversial, one of them being that most of the musicians died as a result of heroin consumption.

One of our most talented and beloved actorsDear Zika Todorović he rarely talks about his private life in public, but now in a show after a long time he opened his soul and talked about the most painful topics. After a sincere conversation in the first part of the confession about the loss of his three-year-old son Dejan, the actor recalled his childhood, youth, military days, actively engaged in music in EKVhis first steps as an actor, his parents and other interesting situations he went through.

He was only three years old when he got his first role in the movie “There is love, there is no love”… which he does not remember at all, as well as his parents’ divorce. He was equally happy with his mother Snežana Matić and father Bora Todorovićajer, he received their love equally and in large quantities. Bora Todorović wanted to succeed him in acting, and in his youth he gave him love advice.

“When I talk to some friends, mostly their parents were shy. Let me say that Bora taught me in advance how to do everything. He gave me various sexual advice. He was telling me how to handle these fish and with those chicks,” Žika smiled while reminiscing on the show “Una, due, tre”.

Before he started acting professionally, he was the drummer of the rock group Ekatarina Velika. That famous composition is still followed by controversial stories, both about the creation of the songs and their lives, and according to the claims of many people, most of the musicians died as a result of heroin consumption. According to him, the older members took care of Fr Ziki not to reach for vices like them, so they didn’t let him tryas he says, not a bit.



“They looked after me a lot, I was six years younger than them, they were in ’59, ’58, and I was in ’65. They didn’t give me a dime.They took care of me because they already had bad experiences with previous drummers, so I wouldn’t want to talk much about it, it’s a difficult topic for me. I mostly avoid it, but I want to say that they looked after me like a little child,” said Srđan in the show “Una, due, tre”, and when asked if he was grateful to them for that, he answered: “I wouldn’t be alive!“, said Srđan, who avoids speaking on this topic.

Todorović was repeatedly without engagement and money, and when he didn’t have any, as he discovered, he borrowed from his father, and after Bora’s death, he came to his aid Dragan Bjelogrlić. He does not want to do acting because he is bored with it and would like to try something else. He was also part of the jury in a talent show program, together with Ana Nikolić and Stefan Đurić Rasta. Many were surprised because they could not imagine Žika in the same project with the singer and the rapper. When asked what he talked about with Rasta when they met, his answer was: “About vutra (laughter). That was before his arrest,” revealed the actor.



In 1998, Žika met Ana Jovićević, a student of the Faculty of Philology at Ada Bojana, who is originally from Cetinje. They soon started dating, and the actor was from the very beginning sure he found the woman of his life. In 2004, they got married in her family house in Cetinje.

